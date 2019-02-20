Atlanta Hawks Sign Jaylen Adams To Multi-Year Contract

ATLANTA, GA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed guard Jaylen Adams to a multi-year contract, it was announced today.

Adams, originally signed to a two-way contract by the Hawks on July 1, 2018, has played in 10 games with Atlanta, averaging 1.3 points in 4.5 minutes. In 19 starts with the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G League, he has averaged 15.8 points, 6.3 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 32.4 minutes.

Adams, a 6’2” guard, played four years at St. Bonaventure, and as a senior in 2017-18, averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 37.0 minutes (.438 FG%, .436 3FG%, .851 FT%). He was the Atlantic 10 Conference Co-Player of the Year and an AP Honorable Mention All-American last season. He was First Team All-Conference in each of his final three collegiate seasons.

Adams attended Mount St. Joseph HS in Baltimore, MD, where he scored over 1,200 career points and led the Gaels to the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference and Baltimore Catholic League championships as a senior in 2013-14.