Atlanta Hawks Sign Gorgui Dieng

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks today announced the team has signed center Gorgui Dieng (pronounced GOR-ghee Jeng). Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“With the signing of Gorgui, we’ve added more size and depth to our frontcourt rotation. He’s an experienced big with length who can space the floor and defend,” said Hawks President of Basketball Operations/General Manager Travis Schlenk.

Dieng, a 6’10 center, played in 38 games (one start) last season with the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs, averaging 6.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 14.5 minutes (.521 FG%, career-bests of .429 3FG% and .866 FT%). In 553 career regular season games (205 starting assignments) with the Timberwolves, Grizzlies and Spurs, the eight-year veteran has averaged 7.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.5 minutes (.501 FG%, .357 3FG%, .793 FT%). He has five games of postseason experience (with Minnesota in 2017-18), averaging 3.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in 14.0 minutes.

The native of Senegal was selected in the first round (21st overall) of the 2013 NBA Draft by Utah before being traded to the Timberwolves on draft night. He won the 2013 NCAA Championship in his junior season at Louisville, when he was also named the Big East Defensive Player of the Year and All-Big East First Team.