Atlanta Hawks Sign Free Agent Guard Kris Dunn

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks have signed free agent guard Kris Dunn, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“Kris is an elite defender and an intense competitor who will bring real value to our group,” said Hawks President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Travis Schlenk. “We are happy to add him and believe his presence will improve our club.”

In 51 games (32 starts) with Chicago last season, the Providence College graduate swiped 1.98 steals per game (second-best in the NBA), adding 7.3 points, 3.6 boards and 3.4 assists in 24.9 minutes. Dunn shot a career-best .444 FG% in 2019-20, including .630 FG% (29-46) over his final eight games played.

Originally selected by Minnesota with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Dunn holds career averages of 8.3 points, 4.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.55 steals in 24.3 minutes through 227 contests (126 starts) with the Timberwolves and Bulls. Among players from his draft class, Dunn ranks second in career steals (351) and fourth in assists (948). Since the beginning of the 2016-17 season, Dunn’s 1.55 steals per game rank 15th among all qualifying players and his 351 total steals rank 25th.

The New London, Conn. native will wear jersey No. 32.