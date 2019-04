ATLANTA, GA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed forward Deyonta Davis to a multi-year contract, it was announced today.

Davis was signed to his first 10-day contract on March 19, 2019 and to a second 10-day contract on March 29, 2019. He has played in eight games with the Hawks, averaging 4.3 points and 4.4 rebounds in 14.4 minutes (.682 FG%).