Atlanta Hawks Sign Charlie Brown Jr. To Two-Way Contract

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks have signed rookie Charlie Brown, Jr. to a two-way contract, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Brown Jr., a 6’7” forward, played two years at Saint Joseph’s, and as a sophomore this past season, averaged 19.0 points (leading the A-10), 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 35.6 minutes (.430 FG%, .356 3FG%, .845 FT%) en route to Second Team All-A-10 Honors. He scored 1,006 career points, becoming the fifth Saint Joseph’s player to reach the 1,000 career point mark in two seasons.

Brown Jr. attended St. Thomas More (CT) in 2015-16, helping lead the club to a berth in the National Prep Championship game. He previously attended George Washington High School in Philadelphia, where he was MVP of the Public League B Division in 2014-15. He will wear No. 4.

Only players with three-or-fewer years of NBA experience are permitted to sign two-way contracts. Per league rules, teams are allowed to have up to two two-way players on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. A two-way player for the Hawks will primarily play for the team’s new NBA G League Affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks, but can spend up to 45 days with Atlanta, not including any time prior to the start of College Park’s training camp and at the conclusion of their season.