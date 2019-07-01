Atlanta Hawks Sign Cam Reddish

ATLANTA, GA -- The Atlanta Hawks have signed rookie forward Cam Reddish, the team announced today. Reddish was selected by the Hawks in the first round (10th overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The 6’8” Reddish averaged 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 36 appearances (35 starts) as a freshman at Duke in 2018-19. The Norristown, PA native scored in double figures on 23 occasions, including eight 20-point games, and led the Blue Devils with a .772 FT%. He was an honorable mention All-ACC selection, finishing ninth in the conference in steals per game. He earned a bronze medal at the 2017 FIBA U19 Men’s Basketball World Cup as a member of Team USA, averaging 10.7 points and 4.3 rebounds in seven contests.

Reddish was a McDonald’s All-American and Mr. Pennsylvania following his senior season at Westtown School in West Chester, PA. He will wear No. 22.