Atlanta Hawks Secure Picks No. 8 and 10 in 2019 NBA Draft Lottery

The Atlanta Hawks secured the eighth and 10th overall picks at NBA Draft Lottery 2019 presented by State Farm, which was conducted earlier tonight in Chicago. The eighth pick is Atlanta’s own pick, while the 10th selection is the Dallas Mavericks’ first-round pick (obtained in the 2018 draft night trade which included Trae Young). Atlanta also owns three second-round picks (numbers 35, 41 and 44).

NBA Draft 2019 presented by State Farm will take place on Thursday, June 20 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

All Hawks fans who purchase a Membership will receive VIP access to the 2019 Hawks Draft Party driven by Kumho Tire, taking place at State Farm Arena on June 20.

