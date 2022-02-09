Atlanta Hawks' Season Ticket Members Donate More Than 180 Courtside Seats for Club's Sixth Annual 'Crowning Courage' Event in Partnership with Crown Royal

ATLANTA – For a sixth consecutive season, the Atlanta Hawks partnered with Crown Royal to honor active and retired military personnel and their guests (21+) at the club’s annual ‘Crowning Courage’ event held on Tuesday, Feb. 8. As an expression of gratitude for their service, Hawks’ Season Ticket Members generously donated their courtside seats to more than 180 veterans and their guests to enjoy the team’s game against Indiana.

“The Atlanta Hawks and Crown Royal are forever grateful for the service and sacrifice of these heroes,” said Hawks Principal Owner Jami Gertz. “Hosting this annual ‘Crowning Courage’ event is just one way to show our gratitude and appreciation for the sacrifices made by these courageous men and women.”

As part of the private pregame reception, the Hawks and Crown Royal rolled out the red carpet to welcome military personnel and their guests. After being greeted by Hawks Principal Owner Jami Gertz and Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins, guests also participated in various stations. One such station was Crown Royal’s Purple Bag Project, where they put together care packages in the whisky brand’s iconic purple bags which will be sent to active-duty service members overseas. Additionally, guests took photos at the iconic Crown Royal Throne.

“We are proud and honored to be entering into the sixth year of ‘Crowning Courage’ in partnership with the Atlanta Hawks and happy to see so many local organizations getting the recognition and support they deserve,” said Nicola Heckles, Vice President, Crown Royal.

Prior to the game, U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Michael Scarlett sang the National Anthem. During the game, various videos aired on the centerhung at State Farm Arena, which highlighted veterans Herschel Scheidt, a 100-year-old World War II veteran, and Alwyn Cashe, the first Black Medal of Honor recipient, who lost his life in the line of duty. At halftime, Jami Gertz and the Lady Hawks, a women’s auxiliary group comprised of the wives, significant others and mothers of Hawks players, coaches, basketball operations staff and management, presented autographed jerseys to USO Georgia, Pets for Vets, Semper Fi restaurant, United Military Care and Roswell Rotary Club. These five local organizations support active duty and retired military personnel.

Since 2016, the Hawks and Crown Royal have honored more than 600 military personnel at the ‘Crowning Courage’ event.

To secure single-game tickets, visit Hawks.com/Tickets.