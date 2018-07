ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks have requested waivers on guard Antonius Cleveland, it was announced today.

Cleveland saw action in four games with the Hawks last season, averaging 3.3 points and 1.0 rebounds in 10.4 minutes (.571 FG%, 3-3 3FGs, 2-2 FTs). He was signed to a multi-year contract on Mar. 14 after signing consecutive 10-day contracts on Feb. 22 and Mar. 4.