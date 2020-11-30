Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Guard Kris Dunn underwent an MRI on November 24, which confirmed cartilage disruption in his right knee. He is currently able to participate in modified individual workouts. He will be reviewed on December 11 and an update will be provided as appropriate.

Forward/center Onyeka Okongwu underwent an MRI on November 20, which confirmed inflammation of the sesamoid bone in his left foot. Following a period of unloading and rest, Okongwu has begun a graduated return to re-loading, including form shooting and conditioning activities. He will be reviewed on December 11 and an update will be provided as appropriate.

Guard Tony Snell underwent an MRI on November 20, which confirmed inflammation of the cuboid bone in his right foot. Following a period of unloading and rest, Snell has begun a graduated return to re-loading, including form shooting and conditioning activities. He will be reviewed on December 11 and an update will be provided as appropriate.