Atlanta Hawks Exercise Contract Options on Hunter, Reddish and Okongwu

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks have exercised the fourth-year (2022-23) contract options on De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish along with the third-year (2022-23) option on Onyeka Okongwu, it was announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

Entering his third season with the Hawks, Hunter averaged 15.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 29.5 minutes last season (.484 FG%, .326 3FG%, .859 FT%), appearing in 23 games (19 starts). He put in 10-19 points 11 times, 20-29 six times and 30-39 once, leading the club in scoring four times. He was selected to the 2021 NBA Rising Stars roster, comprised of 10 first- and second-year premier young players selected by the league’s assistant coaches. During the Hawks’ first round NBA Playoffs series win over New York, he compiled 10.8 points and 4.0 rebounds in 30.4 minutes, playing in and starting five games (.400 FG%, .375 3FG%, .750 FT%). In 86 career regular season games (81 starting assignments), the 6’7 forward is averaging 13.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 31.3 minutes (.430 FG%, .348 3FG%, .799 FT%). He was selected fourth overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Also going into his third season, Reddish played in 26 games (21 starts) for Atlanta in 2020-21. He averaged 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.8 minutes. The 6’8 forward put in 10-19 points 11 times and 20-29 points four times. After missing the final 42 games of the regular season and the first two rounds of the NBA Playoffs due to injury, he returned during the Eastern Conference Finals against Milwaukee, when he tallied 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 23.0 minutes (.528 FG%, .643 3FG%, .800 FT%) in four contests. In 84 career regular season games, including 55 starts, Reddish is averaging 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.4 minutes. He was selected 10th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

As a rookie in 2020-21, Okongwu averaged 4.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in 12.0 minutes, appearing in 50 games (four starts). The 6’9 big man scored 10-19 points six times and 20-29 once, pulling down 10-or-more rebounds twice and recording two double-doubles. In 18 games off the bench during Atlanta’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals, he averaged 2.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 9.2 minutes (.548 FG%, .667 FT%). He was selected sixth overall in the 2020 NBA Draft.