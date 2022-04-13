Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena Light Up Downtown With Its First Outdoor Marquee and New Spectacular LED Board Above Centennial Olympic Park

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena continues its transformation of downtown Atlanta with the addition of two massive, state-of-the-art displays, bringing almost 8 million LEDs and nearly 9,000 square feet of high-definition digital signage outside one of the world’s top sports and live entertainment venues.

Since completing its award-winning $200M transformation in 2018, State Farm Arena has received accolades ranging from Rehab/Renovation Deal of the Year (2018 - Atlanta Business Chronicle), No. 1 In Overall Game Experience Among Season Ticket Members Surveyed (2019-20), 2019 ALSD Best Premium Club Spaces, Benefits and Activations, 2019 KultureCity Sensory Inclusive Venue of the Year and 2020 Pollstar Best New Concert Venue. Most recently, State Farm Arena ranked fifth (242,304) in worldwide ticket sales in 2021. The award-winning arena also ranked seventh in the publication’s “Top 20 Arenas: Ranked by Gross.”

“As downtown continues its evolution with two world-class sports and entertainment facilities and the development of Centennial Yards, we are thrilled at the addition of these new pieces that we believe will become signature landmarks downtown,” Hawks and State Farm arena CEO Steve Koonin said. “By any metric, State Farm Arena is one of the top arenas in the world and its new marquee will bring the incredible feel and energy from within the building to the outside in breathtaking fashion. The spectacular board will complement it all with the bright lights and visuals reminiscent of Times Square.”

Located at the corner of State Farm Drive and Dominique Wilkins Way in front of State Farm Arena on Centennial Olympic Park Drive, the new triangular-shaped marquee measures over 42-feet tall and weighs 88 tons. At 70 percent the size of an NBA full court, the three main boards sport 2.9 million LEDs/pixels over 3,276 square feet combined. The marquee is directly above the underground MARTA station that arrives at State Farm Arena (GWCC/State Farm Arena/CNN Center) and marks the first outdoor marquee for State Farm Arena. The marquee will be lit for tonight’s NBA Play-In Tournament Game featuring the Hawks and the Charlotte Hornets.

Above State Farm Arena’s Sapphire Parking Deck on the corner of Marietta Street and Centennial Olympic Park Drive, a new wrap display will replace the existing wrap, adding 4.8 million LEDs of highly visible, bright digital signage to one of downtown Atlanta’s busiest corners. At 36 feet high by 138 feet wide with a circular display measuring 20.5 feet in diameter, the wrap will total 5,385 square feet almost tripling the standard height and width of the bulletin billboards (14’ x 48’) most often seen on the sides of major roadways. The installation is expected to be complete during the summer.

“These incredible new displays will provide our brand partners and advertisers with a tremendous opportunity to reach the 20+ million visitors that spend time in downtown Atlanta each year with highly visible and attractive content,” said Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Saltzman.

Daktronics, the worldwide leader in audiovisual systems and implementation, engineered each of the new exterior displays. Each of the boards utilize SMD (Surface-Mount Device) technology with three-in-one LEDs to provide a tighter pixel pitch (10mm) and resolution, which provides audiences with stunningly clear imagery from any distance. The displays also have ability to show live video and broadcast streams in addition to showcasing ads, promoting upcoming events and static images.

“Bringing the excitement from inside the building to the exterior is an exciting next step in the enhancements to State Farm Arena,” said Brent Stevens, Daktronics professional sports manager. “It’s great to be involved in this project as it showcases our company’s engineering capabilities and how venues can capitalize on those capabilities combined with our LED technology to improve the experience for their fans and audiences. Being a partner with State Farm Arena and helping them transform the area around the arena is exciting to be a part of and we look forward to watching how the area comes to life over the next few years.”

A priority was given to reuse as one face of the assembled marquee served as a courtside digital board inside State Farm Arena during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, in which the Hawks reached the 2021 NBA Eastern Conference Finals.