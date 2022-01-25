Atlanta Hawks and BlazeSports America Announce Continued Partnership

ATLANTA, GA. – BlazeSports America, a nonprofit organization founded after the 1996 Atlanta Paralympic Games and a leader in the field of adaptive sports and recreation, announces the continuation of its partnership with the Atlanta Hawks. Within the partnership, the Hawks will sponsor the BlazeSports Junior Hawks Wheelchair Basketball team for the 2022 season. In addition, the Hawks will be the presenting sponsor of the annual Big Peach Slam Jam Wheelchair Basketball Tournament, which will feature Blaze’s Red team who was recently ranked as the number one team in the NWBA Junior Division. The tournament is set to take place on January 29 and 30 at the Kennesaw Recreation Center at Adams Park.

“It is an honor to continue our partnership with the Atlanta Hawks. Their continued contributions to our organization over the past five years have helped us in immeasurable ways,” states Dawn Churi, Executive Director of BlazeSports. “Tournaments like Big Peach Slam Jam give our athletes the opportunity to compete at a high level and we are so grateful that our partnership with the Hawks allows that to happen.”

The partnership between the Hawks and BlazeSports will offset costs of items such as facilities, uniforms and equipment repair. In addition to their financial donation, the Hawks will also provide branded merchandise and game experiences, as well as offer mentorship and advice on sportsmanship to the Junior Hawks players.

“We are excited to continue this amazing partnership with BlazeSports America’s Jr. Hawks Wheelchair Basketball program and for the opportunity to continue to positively impact so many young athletes,” said Hawks’ Vice President of Basketball Development Jon Babul. “The Big Peach Slam Jam Wheelchair Basketball Tournament is a great place for us all to come together and celebrate the power of our sport.”

BlazeSports America’s Atlanta Jr. Hawks Wheelchair Basketball Program is one of the nation’s fastest growing and most successful youth wheelchair basketball programs in the Southeast. Youth athletes aged 7-18 years old can participate in this seven-month program, which is part of the NWBA.

BlazeSports Big Peach Slam Jam will be the first event at the newly opened Kennesaw Recreation Center and will host to 16 teams this year. The event will kick off on Saturday, January 29th at 8 a.m. and ends at 8 p.m. The tournament resumes on Sunday, January 30th at 8 a.m. with the championship game for both prep and varsity divisions at 12:30 p.m. For more information about the event, volunteering and game schedule, visit www.blazesports.org.