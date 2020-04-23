2020 Jr. Hawks Summer Basketball Camps Canceled Due to COVID-19

As the world continues the navigate the uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the decision to cancel all Jr. Hawks Summer Camps for 2020.

The health and safety of your family, our staff, and community are of the highest importance.

Those that have pre-paid for camp sessions will receive a full refund. To monitor the status of your refund, you can log into your Hawks Basketball Academy profile by clicking the button below, or by visiting: https://atlantahawks.leagueapps.com/login

If you have not received your refund by May 10, please feel free to contact the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy at 404-878-3187 or hawkscamps@hawks.com.

Please continue to follow the Hawks social media channels and this page for future information on how to get virtual lessons on basketball skills and drills during social distancing, along with other special offers.