Young Dolph halftime performance, Growl Towels and Grizzlies Playoff Plaza Parties highlight promotional activities for home Games 3 and 4 of first round playoff series between Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies announced today the promotional schedule ahead of Games 3 and 4 of the Memphis Grizzlies’ 2021 first round playoff series against the Utah Jazz. The Grizzlies will host the Jazz at FedExForum in Game 3 on Saturday, May 29, and Game 4 on Monday, May 31. Tip-off for both games will be at 8:30 p.m. CT. As the Grizzlies return to postseason play, Grizz Nation is invited to join the celebration with the Grizzlies Playoff Plaza Party, Grizzlies Growl Towels, a halftime performance by Young Dolph and more.

Every fan in attendance for home Playoff games 3 and 4 will receive a coveted, collectible Grizzlies Growl Towel. The second of the postseason, Saturday’s Game 3 Growl Towel, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, will have fans calling out Ja Morant’s familiar phrase, ‘You hear me!’

The Grizzlies Playoff Plaza Party, presented by WynnBET, will begin at 7:00 p.m. CT on the FedExForum Plaza both Saturday, May 29, and Monday, May 31. The Grizzlies Playoff Plaza Party will feature live music pre and postgame from Garry Goin & The Memphis Grizzlies House Band. The Grizz Girls and Claw Crew will be in attendance, as well as WynnBET Ambassadors. Fans can sign up for WynnBET on the FedExForum Plaza between 6 - 9 p.m. prior to both playoff games. The party extends onto Beale Street, where Grizz Nation can find the Grizzline for pregame performances. Inside FedExForum, fans can enjoy DJ Mic Tee in the Grand Lobby as they arrive for the game. Grizz Nation can visit the Grizzlies Den to check out the latest re-stock of classic jerseys saluting 20 years in Memphis, new Nike swingman shorts and NXT UP Memphis playoff gear. The Grizz Den will also be open on Sundays from 12 - 4 p.m. throughout the Grizzlies Playoff run. Masks will be required, and fans should maintain at least six feet of social distancing between groups.

The Grizzlies’ Game 3 matchup against the Jazz, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, will feature a National Anthem performance from Grammy nominated Memphis recording group Southern Avenue. Halftime for Saturday, presented by WynnBET, will feature a live performance from chart topping Memphis rap phenom Young Dolph. Thanks to Pinnacle Financial Partners, Grizzlies fans can sign up to get their own 20th season bobblehead set by simply opening a Grizzlies Checking account with a minimum $100 deposit and reoccurring direct deposit before June 30th. Head to Grizzliesbanking.com for more information or visit your local Memphis Pinnacle branch before this offer ends.

Game 4 will include a National Anthem performance by rock and blues guitarist and Memphis native Eric Gales. Halftime, presented by WynnBET, will showcase a live performance from the FedExForum Plaza with Eric Gales and friends, including performances with Garry Goin & The Memphis Grizzlies House Band, hip hop duo 8 Ball & MJG and more.

The Grizzlies and Mountain Dew are teaming up to take over Street Corners around Memphis on May 28-29. Grizz fans will have a chance to meet the Claw Crew, score Grizz swag and more. The first fan to stop at each location will receive tickets to either Game 3 or 4.

Mtn. Dew Street Corners

Date Location Time Friday, May 28 Kirby at Quince 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 28 Kroger, 7942 Winchester Rd. 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Saturday, May 29 Cooper St. at Young Ave 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 29 Downtown Farmers Market 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Limited tickets for Game 3 and 4 of the Grizzlies First Round Playoffs matchups on May 29 and May 31 are available for purchase. There is a limit of four tickets per game, and tickets are available for purchase by going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. Grizzlies fans interested in becoming an MVP Season Ticket Member to gain access to purchase playoff tickets can call (901) 888-HOOP or visit grizzlies.com/tickets. New this season, fans have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive, socially-distanced, six-person suite night. These private, single game suite nights include parking, with food and beverage available for purchase. A limited number of suites are available. For more information, fans are encouraged to call 901-888-HOOP.

In accordance with the arena’s COVID-19 policies, all guests and staff at FedExForum must wear a proper face mask as well as practice social distancing, including maintaining at least six feet of distance from other groups and individuals while in the concourses. In addition, other FedExForum policy changes made in advance of the 2020-21 regular season will remain in effect for the postseason. This includes mobile ticketing and contactless transactions at concession stands. The bag policy at FedExForum remains the same (no bags larger than 14” x 14” x 6” are allowed) with X-ray machines used in lieu of manual searches. There are designated express lines for expedited entry into FedExForum for those without bags.

Tickets are available for purchase by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets.