Staxtacular 2019 to benefit Stax Music Academy set for this Friday, February 8 at 7 p.m. at Stax Museum of American Soul Music

The Soulsville Foundation, in partnership with the Memphis Grizzlies, will host their annual fundraiser Staxtacular 2019 presented by Suntrust this Friday, February 8 at 7 p.m. for an evening bringing basketball and music together at the Stax Museum of American Soul Music (926 E. McLemore Ave.).

Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks will host this year’s party. Now in its 14th year, Staxtacular has raised more than one million dollars for the Stax Music Academy.

Tickets are $175 per person and may be purchased at the Stax Museum (926 E. McLemore Ave), online by clicking HERE, or by calling 901-261-6336. Blocks of 10 tickets are also available for $1,500.

Media interested in attending Staxtacular 2019 must contact Tim Sampson (tim.sampson@soulsvillefoundation.com) to obtain proper credentials.

This year, guests will have the opportunity to:

Mingle with Dillon and other Grizzlies guests

Dance to live music by the Stax Music Academy, Stax Music Academy Icons and international music stars The Bar-Keys

Bid in our silent auction

Indulge in the many open bars and cuisine throughout the museum

Enjoy complimentary valet parking for all event guests in front of the Stax Museum entrance under the famous marquee

All proceeds from Staxtacular 2019 will benefit the Stax Music Academy, which inspires young people and enhances their academic, cognitive, performance, and leadership skills by utilizing music with an intense focus on the rich legacy and tradition of Stax Records. Approximately 80 percent of SMA students attend via scholarships provided by the Soulsville Foundation through fundraising efforts such as Staxtacular.

