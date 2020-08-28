Statement from the Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today shared the following statement on the possibility of FedExForum being used as a polling location in the upcoming election on Nov. 3:

This past June, the Memphis Grizzlies proactively reached out to the Shelby County Election Commission to understand how we can best work together, including our proposing the use of FedExForum as a polling location. After careful consideration, the Election Commission determined the best course of action would be to continue their focus of driving voters to their local precincts in order to create the best opportunity for high voter turnout on Election Day. The Shelby County Election Commission has worked extremely hard over the past four years to establish local precincts and polling locations, as well as familiar and consistent early voting locations.

Making sure these existing locations are properly staffed under the added weight of the COVID-19 pandemic is also of the utmost importance, so we will continue to encourage our fans to sign up as poll workers, and would encourage other local businesses to consider doing as the Grizzlies have done and provide a day of paid time off for employees who are willing to volunteer to work the polls.

As our next step in this process, we will continue working with the Election Commission to identify opportunities, such as voter registration drives, to serve the Memphis and Shelby County community in advance of Election Day on Nov. 3.

Important Links for Shelby County Voters: