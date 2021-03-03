Postgame Report: Grizzlies handle Wizards in 125-111 win

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Ja Morant became the third player in franchise history to post at least 35 points and 10 assists in a game (Mike Conley, Jason Williams) Key Run of the Night Grizzlies fired up a 27-6 run to take a 15-point lead at halftime.

Game Recap

Ja Morant posted another winning campaign in the nation’s capital as the Memphis Grizzlies earned a second straight road win, 125-111, over the Washington Wizards.

After posting his first career triple-double last season on the road against Washington, Morant totaled 35 points, five rebounds and 10 assists, his first career regular season game with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds. He shot 11-of-18 from the field, 2-of-3 from 3-point range and 11-of-14 from the free throw line. Morant became the third player in franchise history to post at least 35 points and 10 assists in a game (Mike Conley, Jason Williams).

De’Anthony Melton added 20 points and five assists off the bench, hitting a career-high six 3-pointers to reach 100 for his career. Dillon Brooks added 20 points. Jonas Valanciunas recorded a double-double with 11 points and 16 rebounds.

Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook each scored 23 points to lead Washington. Westbrook added 15 assists. However, the duo combined for 12 of Washington’s 22 turnovers.

The first quarter was an explosive, back-and-fourth affair for the Grizzlies and Wizards.

Westbrook was the primary playmaker for the Wizards early in the game. The veteran guard racked up nine points, six assists and two steals in the first quarter, but Morant and Brooks were able to match with nine points each to give the Grizzlies a 18-7 run and a two-point lead after the opening quarter.

Melton who had the hot hand off the bench for Memphis, going 5-for-6 from the field (all from 3-point range) for 17 points as the Grizzlies fired up a 27-6 run to take a 15-point lead at halftime. Morant also had 17 points, four rebounds and six assists at the end of the half.

The Wizards came back with a 20-7 run in the fourth quarter to shorten the lead to 10, but the Grizzlies were able to shut the door for the victory. The Grizzlies moved to 16-15 with the win and gained momentum before a tough test at home on Thursday.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the final game before the All-Star break on Thursday, March 4 at 7 p.m. CT at FedExForum.

Player Notes

