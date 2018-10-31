Postgame Report: Grizzlies Get 107-95 Win Over Wizards

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies forced a season-high tying 20 turnovers, which included a season-high 16 steals. Memphis has recorded fewer turnovers than its opponent in all of its first six games this season. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies opened the second half with an 18-1 run in the first 5:42 of the third quarter to build a one-point halftime lead (46-45) into an 18-point advantage (64-46) with 6:36 left in the period.

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Washington Wizards 107-95 on Tuesday night at FedExForum, improving to 4-2 overall on the season and 3-0 at home.

Memphis had shooting struggles in the opening quarter, going just 8-for-23 (.348) from the floor. The Grizzlies offense would pick up in the second period, as the team assisted on their first 12 field goals. The Grizzlies took their first lead of the game at the 7:29 mark of the second quarter, after a Garrett Temple dunk during a 7-0 run helped take a 46-45 lead into halftime, a lead the Grizzlies wouldn’t surrender for the rest of the game. The Grizzlies scored over half their points in the paint (24) during the half. Memphis forced 13 Washington turnovers (nine steals), a season-high for opponent turnovers in a half.

The Grizzlies opened up the second half with an 18-1 run in the first 5:42 of the third quarter to lead by as much as 19. Memphis went 11-for-16 from the field and a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the period. Memphis also shot 4-of-6 from three-point range in the period, while Washington would go 5-of-7, including two treys in the final 17 seconds to cut the Memphis lead to 78-72.

Memphis used a quick 10-2 run over a 2:02 span in the middle of the fourth quarter, highlighted by back-to-back threes by Temple and Conley, to push the lead back to double-digits and secure the victory.

Memphis forced a season-high 20 turnovers, which included 16 steals, also a season-best. The Grizzlies defense held the Wizards to 19 points below their season average (114.7 ppg), and tonight marks the third-straight game the Grizzlies kept their opponent under 100 points. The Wizards were 17-for-20 (.850) from the free throw line, while the Grizzlies shot 22-for-31 (.710).

Garrett Temple led Memphis with 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Marc Gasol scored 19 while getting five steals, tying his career-best. Mike Conley also had 19 points while dishing out seven assists. Shelvin Mack added 14 points and a game-high eight assists off the bench. Kyle Anderson collected a game-high 11 rebounds while scoring five points and tallying four steals.

John Wall led all scorers with 22 points and had seven assists. Bradley Beal added 17 points and seven assists. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 16 points and Otto Porter Jr. added 15 points and six rebounds.

The Grizzlies will travel back to Salt Lake City for the second time in two weeks to challenge the Utah Jazz on Friday, November 2 at Vivint Smart Home Arena at 8 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

On the rotation: What it is, is that we’ve obviously got probably seven guys that are healthy right now that are going to play consistently. Then from there it’s going to be on a need basis and that’s the good part about having this depth. Whatever we need on a given night, we can pull that from our bench. Guys like Omri Casspi, Marshon Brooks, Wayne Selden, and Dillon Brooks, they can all bring something to the table. Tonight you saw Ivan Rabb come in, play, and have an impact on the game. So we feel like we have guys that can contribute up and down our lineup. It’s a long season and at some point in time, everybody is going to get a shot at it, and it’s just a matter of guys being ready when their number is called. J.B. Bickerstaff On Shelvin Mack: Like I said, going through training camp with him, preseason, and having never really been around him… I didn’t know him well at all and I couldn’t be more pleased with him as a person, him as a point guard and what he is able to do. He’s steady, he never panics, he knows how to get people organized, and then he has the courage to make the play when the play is needed. He’s not afraid to take a big shot, the plays that he makes when he is driving to the basket and when he finds our big guys. The intelligence is something that we talked about adding this summer and he’s that guy. He can play with Mike (Conley) which is helpful. He can spell Mike so we’ve been really pleased with what he has brought to the table. J.B. Bickerstaff On the small lineup: The more skill you are able to put on the floor, the more things that you can do. The more guys that can dribble, pass, and shoot it; you can create for one another. The space is great then you throw in a stretch five who really opens up the lane. Once you create that ball movement, the basket is wide open because everybody has to respect everybody that is out on the floor and you have guys that can break their man down off the bounce as well and deliver passes to one another. We felt like we needed to go that direction tonight when that team made that run. The combination of Shelvin and Mike, so far, has been really, really good. With Marc (Gasol) anchoring the defense, Garrett (Temple) on the defensive end, and Kyle (Anderson) and Dillon (Brooks), between the two of them, I think they did a really good job tonight. J.B. Bickerstaff On his comfort level: I’m getting very comfortable with these guys. I’m watching a lot of film on off days see what guys like the ball. Just getting in the groove and getting some confidence. Shelvin Mack On tonight’s game: We got the win. We didn’t want to let these guys get their mojo back against us. They’ve been struggling. We wanted to keep it like that and continue this streak that we’ve built at home. Garrett Temple On how the Grizzlies can win on the road: We’ve got to pick it up on the road. We’re going to have a chance to try to figure it out in our game against Utah. We found a way to win there last time. They’re not going to lay down this time, they’re going to want revenge. We’ve just got to figure out what it is. Hopefully we can start it come Friday. Garrett Temple On what worked well tonight: Defending, continuing to defend, knowing what they wanted. Quick. We did a great job scouting them, and we knew what they wanted to do. Trying to take them out of that, force them into shots that were lower contending shots for them. We did a better job rebounding, didn’t turn it over as much, and got out and ran in transition. Garrett Temple

