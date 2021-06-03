Postgame Report: Grizzlies promising season ends in NBA Playoffs following 126-110 loss in Game 5

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies were outrebounded 51 to 39 in both offensive rebounds (11-8) and defensive rebounds (40-31). Key Run of the Night The Jazz went on a scoring 21-4 run over 6:42 minutes of play (2:21 in Q2 to 7:39 in Q3) to take a commanding 86-54 lead. Utah would lead by double-digits for the rest of the contest.

Game Recap

The Utah Jazz defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 126-110 in Game 5 to close out the first round series 4-1 on Wednesday night inside Vivinit Arena.

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 30 points, 10 assists and six rebounds while Jordan Clarkson added 24 points off the bench. Rudy Gobert notched a double-double with 24 points and 15 rebounds. Royce O'Neale and Bojan Bogdanovich scored 17 points each.

Ja Morant recorded a double-double with 27 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds while Dillon Brooks scored 27 points with five rebounds and three assists. Jonas Valanciunas notched 18 points and six rebounds while Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 15 points and seven rebounds.

It took the Jazz took no time to heat up from deep, making eight of their 10 first quarter 3-point attempts to launch a 24-9 run, giving the Jazz a commanding 45-27 lead after one period. The Jazz finished the half with a 10-2 run capped off by a buzzer beater from Mitchell to push the lead 75-51. Mitchell poured in 26 points and five assists in the first half as Utah shot 60 percent from the field. Morant and Brooks led the Grizzlies with 14 points each.

The Grizzlies put together one last push to close the gap with a 21-9 run in the fourth quarter behind 11 points from Jackson Jr., but the deficit proved to be too much to overcome as the Jazz closed out the series. Memphis’ season came to an end in the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Player Notes

