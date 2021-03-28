KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal
Memphis Grizzlies Postgame Report
Postgame Report

Postgame Report: Mitchell’s 35 points lift Jazz over Grizzlies 126-110

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Mar 28, 2021

Key Stat of the Night

  • Kyle Anderson led the Grizzlies with 16 points.

Key Run of the Night

  • The Grizzlies whittled the deficit down to nine in the second quarter until Mitchell returned to the floor and worked with Clarkson to take a 70-53 lead into the locker room.

Game Recap

Donovan Mitchell enjoyed another explosive offensive night to help the Utah Jazz roll to a 126-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, as the teams wrapped up their back-to-back mini-series.

Mitchell posted 35 points and seven assists while Jordan Clarkson scored 28 points, six rebounds and four assists off the bench. Rudy Gobert notched a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Kyle Anderson led the Grizzlies with 16 points while Ja Morant had 12 points and four assists. Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and 11 rebounds for his 30th double-double of the season, and Grayson Allen had a career-high four steals.

Mitchell picked up where he left off Friday night with 16 first quarter points as the Jazz offense overpowered the Grizzlies to establish a 39-19 after 12 minutes.

The Grizzlies whittled the deficit down to nine in the second quarter until Mitchell returned to the floor and worked with Clarkson to take a 70-53 lead into the locker room. Mitchell piled up 28 points and five assists in the half while Clarkson went 8-for-11 for 20 points.

The second half was all Utah as the Jazz had success fending off a Grizzlies comeback similar to Friday night. The Jazz shot 42 percent from the three-point line while the Grizzlies were just 40 percent from the field.

The Grizzlies dropped to 21-22 with the loss.

Next Game

The Grizzlies head to Houston to face the Rockets on Monday, March 29 at 7 p.m. CT.

Grizzlies E-News

Sign up for Grizzlies E-News for the latest team news, promotions, contests and ticket offers delivered directly to your in-box.

Sign Up

Connect With Us

Join the conversation about the teams plus enjoy exclusive behind the scenes video and more.

Get the App

Download or Update the Official Grizzlies App

App Store App Store

Tags
Anderson, Kyle, Morant, Ja, Valanciunas, Jonas, Grizzlies, Pressroom

Upcoming Home Games

Related Content

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter