Postgame Report: Mitchell’s 35 points lift Jazz over Grizzlies 126-110

Donovan Mitchell enjoyed another explosive offensive night to help the Utah Jazz roll to a 126-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, as the teams wrapped up their back-to-back mini-series.

Mitchell posted 35 points and seven assists while Jordan Clarkson scored 28 points, six rebounds and four assists off the bench. Rudy Gobert notched a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Kyle Anderson led the Grizzlies with 16 points while Ja Morant had 12 points and four assists. Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and 11 rebounds for his 30th double-double of the season, and Grayson Allen had a career-high four steals.

Mitchell picked up where he left off Friday night with 16 first quarter points as the Jazz offense overpowered the Grizzlies to establish a 39-19 after 12 minutes.

The Grizzlies whittled the deficit down to nine in the second quarter until Mitchell returned to the floor and worked with Clarkson to take a 70-53 lead into the locker room. Mitchell piled up 28 points and five assists in the half while Clarkson went 8-for-11 for 20 points.

The second half was all Utah as the Jazz had success fending off a Grizzlies comeback similar to Friday night. The Jazz shot 42 percent from the three-point line while the Grizzlies were just 40 percent from the field.

The Grizzlies dropped to 21-22 with the loss.

The Grizzlies head to Houston to face the Rockets on Monday, March 29 at 7 p.m. CT.