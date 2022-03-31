Postgame Report: Grizzlies fend off Spurs, clinch first division title in franchise history

Leaders

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies clinched the franchise’s first Southwest Division title with a 112-111 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at AT&T Center.

The Grizzlies clinched the division and the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, the highest seed in franchise history. Tyus Jones was a force offensively, finishing with 25 points on a career high-tying five threes to go with six assists and five rebounds. Dillon Brooks scored 21 points with six rebounds while Desmond Bane added 16 points before contesting the go-ahead layup to seal the win. De’Anthony Melton made four threes on his way to 16 points.

Dejounte Murray tied his career high with 33 points and 13 rebounds while Keldon Johnson scored 23 points with seven rebounds. Devin Vassell added 19 points.

The Spurs put together a 26-9 run that shrunk the Grizzlies’ lead to one with 9:27 left to play. The Spurs trailed by one with 5.2 seconds remaining when Vassell found Johnson on the inbound pass going toward the basket, where Bane met him to contest and deny the go-ahead bucket and seal the Grizzlies’ 54th win of the season and the season sweep over the Spurs.

Bane and Brooks helped the Grizzlies to a 65-52 lead at halftime as the team shot 51% from the field and 10-for-21 from beyond the arc. Brooks scored 13 while Bane went 3-for-3 from deep for 12 points. Clarke added 10 points and four rebounds in the half. Johnson led the Spurs with 16 points.

Next Game

The Grizzlies host the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns on Friday, April 1, at 7 p.m. CT at FedExForum. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Southeast and listen on ESPN 92.9 FM.

Player Notables

