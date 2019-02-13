Postgame Report: Sharpshooting Spurs Slip Past Grizzlies, 108-107

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Spurs made 13-for-21 (.619) three-pointers in the game while the Grizzlies went 8-for-24 (.333). It’s the fifth time this year that San Antonio has shot at least 61 percent from three-point range in a game (5-0). Key Run of the Night Both teams had big runs in the third quarter, as San Antonio opened the period a 10-1 run to re-take the lead at 67-59. Trailing by 12 with 6:08 left in the period, Memphis went on a 12-1 run to trim the deficit to 75-74, setting up a tight fourth quarter.

The San Antonio Spurs finished with the best three-point percentage by a Memphis Grizzlies’ opponent this season to win 108-107 on Tuesday night at FedExForum. The Grizzlies dropped to 23-35 on the season and 14-15 at home. The Spurs improved to 33-26 on the year and are now 10-20 on the road. San Antonio won the season series 3-1.

The Spurs made 13-for-21 (.619) three-pointers in the game while the Grizzlies went 8-for-24 (.333). It’s the fifth time this year that San Antonio has shot at least 61 percent from three-point range in a game (5-0).

Avery Bradley finished with a career-high 33 points on 15-of-21 (.714) shooting to go along with six assists. Bradley’s previous career-best came on Nov. 3, 2014, when he scored 32 in Dallas as a member of the Boston Celtics. Bradley was also the first Memphis player to finish with 15 or more field goals since Marc Gasol (15, Jan. 16, 2016). In his Grizzlies debut, Jonas Valanciunas recorded his sixth double-double of the season, finishing with 23 points (9-11 FG) and a team-high 10 rebounds. Valanciunas has now scored 20-or-more five times this season, and is the second player to record 20+ points and 10+ rebounds in his first game with a new team this season, joining LeBron James (26 PTS, 12 REB on Oct. 18). C.J. Miles added 10 points off the bench. Miles has scored in double-digits in both of his games since joining Memphis. Delon Wright grabbed eight rebounds and tied Bradley with a team-high six assists.

Memphis outshot San Antonio overall, going 44-for-89 (.494) from the field while the Spurs finished 36-for-86 (.419). The Grizzlies won in the paint, outscoring the Spurs 44-30 down low on 22-of-43 (.511) shooting, and holding the Spurs to just 15-of-41 (.366) on their attempts in the lane. San Antonio forced Memphis into 13 turnovers while committing eight of their own. The Grizzlies are now just 1-16 when they lose the turnover battle.

LaMarcus Aldridge registered his 21st double-double, scoring 22 points and pulling down 11 boards for the Spurs. Aldridge has scored at least 20 points in 34 games so far this year. Patty Mills also finished with 22 points, making a season-high 6-of-8 (.750) three-pointers coming off the bench. Rudy Gay logged his seventh double-double of the year, finishing with 15 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, while also dishing out a team-high eight assists. Davis Bertans added 17 points and made all four of his triples. DeMar DeRozan chipped in with 12 points and six boards, while Marco Belinelli scored 11.

The final quarter wasn’t short on drama, featuring four lead changes while neither team led by more than three points in the final 6:26. Down 108-106 with 1.0 seconds left, Jaren Jackson Jr. was fouled and missed the first free throw but made the second, prompting a Grizzlies timeout. Memphis couldn’t foul in time on the inbounds play, sealing the Spurs win. Despite outscoring the Spurs 21-14, the Grizzlies managed to make only 2-of-7 (.286) treys, and allowed four second chance points off of four offensive rebounds in the last period.

The Spurs’ defense was locked in coming out of the half, allowing Memphis to make only one of its first eight shots as they opened the third quarter with a 10-1 run. Both teams ended up shooting over 50 percent in the third quarter, but San Antonio made all five of their three-pointers while Memphis was 1-for-4 (.250). Trailing by 12, the Grizzlies went on a 12-1 run from 6:08 to 3:54 (2:14 stretch) to trim the Spurs’ lead to 75-74. San Antonio played well in transition, outscoring Memphis 13-4 in fastbreak points during the third to increase their lead to 94-86 heading into the final quarter.

The Grizzlies made 23-of-41 (.561) shots and 5-of-13 (.385) three-pointers in the half, while the Spurs were 19-for-44 (.432) from the floor, but a robust 8-for-11 (.727) from three. Memphis dominated in the paint during the half, outscoring San Antonio 24-10 while making 12-of-19 (.632) shots inside and limiting the Spurs to 5-of-20 (.250). The Spurs had the turnover advantage in the half, forcing the Grizzlies into 11 turnovers while committing just four of their own.

Memphis created open looks and finished well to start the game, making 13-of-20 (.650) shots, tying a season-high for field goal percentage in an opening quarter. Bradley was unstoppable during the quarter, dropping 16 points while making all seven attempts (2-2 3P), setting individual season-highs in both first-quarter points and field goals made in any quarter. The Spurs struggled out of the gate, making just 5-of-18 (.276) shots and conceding 10 points to the Grizzlies off of four turnovers. Memphis allowed only two points in the paint, while scoring 10 points of their own on 5-of-8 (.625) shooting down low, to lead 33-20 at the end of the period.

San Antonio righted the course in the second quarter, shooting 14-for-26 (.538) overall and 6-of-7 (.857) from deep. The Spurs’ three-point percentage was the most by a Memphis opponent in a second quarter this season. San Antonio ripped off a 16-3 run from 6:30 to 2:53 (3:37 span), giving them their first lead of the game at 55-49. Memphis committed five turnovers in the quarter while San Antonio had none. The Spurs outscored the Grizzlies 37-25 in the period, but Bradley knocked down a three with 33.9 seconds left to put the Grizzlies back up 58-57 heading into halftime.

The Grizzlies will play their final game before the All-Star Break when they challenge the Chicago Bulls tomorrow, Wednesday, February 13 in the United Center at 7 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

On whether he was happy with the effort tonight: Yeah. I think considering where we are, the effort and the way we shared the game on both sides of the ball…. I thought guys were competing hard, trying to do the right things from what they know this soon, not understanding each other just yet, not having played with each other a ton. They were trying to do the right things to help one another and I thought we competed. J.B. Bickerstaff On the preparation Jonas Valanciunas was able to get before the game: Not a lot. Obviously we didn’t get the clearance until three [o’clock] or so this afternoon when I got the text that he was going to be available. So, he was able to sit and watch and he was able to pick up some stuff, obviously pretty well. For a guy who hasn’t played since December, I think he did a heck of a job. J.B. Bickerstaff On Jaren Jackson Jr.’s confidence down the stretch: It changes the game. If you’re putting pressure on people and you’re driving and doing the right things, in the fourth quarter, your responsibility is to attack the basket and not settle. He attacked the basket numerous times to no avail. There was contact on those plays. I don’t know how you explain it. There’s no way to defend the free throw line and defend the whistle. But, our guys just have to keep battling like I thought they did, keep attacking, keep putting pressure on them to make those calls and hopefully we’ll get a fair whistle. J.B. Bickerstaff On his performance: It felt good. My role was a little different in [Los Angeles]. Here I feel like I’m getting a lot more opportunities. My teammates were really helping me get going tonight, and I tried to take advantage of it. Avery Bradley On whether tonight demonstrated his offensive abilities: Yeah, in a way. I’ve tried to build over the last few years and show people I’m a two-way player, especially when I was in Boston. Hopefully I can get the same opportunity here. I take pride in the defensive end – I know that’s my strength, and that gets my offense going. And again, like I said, my teammates found me tonight, and I was able to make plays not only for myself but for them. Avery Bradley On Avery Bradley’s game: His pull-up was going crazy. He couldn’t really miss at all. I don’t know how much he missed, but he didn’t miss much. We can always use that from a guy who’s proven to do it at any given moment. So I wasn’t necessarily surprised, but I was just happy. Jaren Jackson Jr. On representing Memphis on All-Star Weekend: It’s great. That’s what I do it for. You kind of take your team on the road, really. You just represent for them on one of the biggest stages there is, really. I’m just happy to be a part of it. Jaren Jackson Jr. On how it felt to lose in a difficult way tonight: Down two, you know, is classic ‘dream about it,’ you know. Just got to hit [those free throws]. It’s on me, really. I just got to hit them. Jaren Jackson Jr.

