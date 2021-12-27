Postgame Report: Grizzlies snap losing skid with 127-102 victory over Kings

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 28 points, four rebounds and two steals. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies dominated the third quarter on 65% shooting from the field and 6-for-8 shooting from beyond the arc.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies ended a three-game losing streak in style with a 127-102 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night at Golden 1 Center.

Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 28 points, four rebounds and two steals, while Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points and six rebounds to go with three assists and two steals. In his first start of his career, John Konchar notched his first double-double of the season with 11 points and a career high 14 rebounds with two blocks and two steals. Ja Morant scored 18 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Steven Adams nearly notched a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds and Brandon Clarke added 14 points and five rebounds in his return from injury. The Grizzlies scored a franchise record 35 second chance points on 19 offensive rebounds in the win.

Tyrese Haliburton led the Kings with 18 points and seven assists while Damian Jones and Terence Davis scored 15 points each.

Both teams struggled offensively throughout the first half before trading runs in the second quarter. The Grizzlies closed out the half on a 15-6 run as they trailed the Kings 50-49 at the break. Bane led the way with 15 points and two rebounds, while Jones scored 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting from the field for Sacramento.

The Grizzlies dominated the third quarter on 65% shooting from the field and 6-for-8 shooting from beyond the arc. Morant scored 10 and Bane scored nine in the quarter as the Grizzlies stretched their lead to as big as 22. The Grizzlies forced six turnovers in the third quarter.

Memphis put the finishing touch on the victory with an 9-0 run in the fourth quarter. The win tonight is the Grizzlies’ sixth straight victory over the Kings and lifted their record to 20-14 as they keep the top spot in the Southwestern division.

Next Game

The Grizzlies west coast road trip continues tomorrow night, Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. CT with a matchup against the Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns. Fans can tune in on Bally Sports Southeast and listen on ESPN 92.9 FM.