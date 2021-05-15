Postgame Report: Grizzlies pull out 107-106 win over Kings in final home game

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies swept the final home stand of the season (4-0 in five days) to finish the 2020-21 home slate with a .500 record. The 18-18 home record marks the first time this season the Grizzlies held .500-or-better mark at FedExForum.

The Grizzlies’ and Warriors’ five-game winning streaks are the longest active winning streaks in the NBA. The two teams will matchup in the regular season finale in Golden State to determine the eighth and ninth seeds in the Western Conference. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies stormed back to take the lead with a 20-6 run in the third quarter, taking a 79-76 advantage into the final quarter of play. Memphis managed to hold on to the lead throughout the fourth quarter, despite a late push from the Kings, with the dagger 3-pointer coming from Killian Tillie with 45 seconds remaining.

Game Recap

The Grizzlies extended their win streak to five with a 107-106 victory over the Sacramento Kings at FedExForum on Friday.

Justise Winslow led the Grizzlies attack with his first double-double of the season, notching a season-high in both points and rebounds with 25 points and 13 rebounds. Xavier Tillman Sr. recorded a double-double as well with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Killian Tillie added 16 points and six rebounds. John Konchar contributed 15 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Louis King led the with 27 points and nine rebounds while Damian Jones notched a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The Grizzlies used a 13-4 run led by Winslow with 10 first quarter points to take the 29-25 lead over the Kings. King scored 16 points in the second quarter to give the Kings a 57-53 lead at halftime. Winslow led the Grizzlies with 12 points and seven rebounds at the half.

The Grizzlies stormed back to take the lead with a 20-6 run in the third quarter, gaining a 79-76 advantage with one quarter left. The Kings kept fighting throughout the fourth quarter, but Tillie sealed the game with a 3-pointer with 45 seconds remaining.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will face the Golden State Warriors in a battle for the eighth seed in the Western Conference on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. CT. on ESPN. Fans can also tune in to Bally Sports South or listen live on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

Justise Winslow led the Grizzlies with his first double-double of the season, recording 25 points and 13 rebounds. Winslow notched his season high in points and tied a career high in rebounds in 38 minutes.

Killian Tillie drew his first career start, scoring a career-high 16 points (5-of-13 FG, 3-6 3P) and six rebounds in a career-high 38 minutes.

John Konchar contributed 15 points, five rebounds and an assist on 5-of-7 shooting off the bench.

contributed 15 points, five rebounds and an assist on 5-of-7 shooting off the bench. Jontay Porter tallied a career-high seven points and three rebounds.