Postgame Report: Grizzlies end west coast road trip with 124 -110 win over Kings

Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies held the Kings to 9.1 percent from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies shot 50.0 percent from three. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies went on a 10-0 run in the First quarter.

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Sacramento Kings 124-110 Sunday night inside Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA.

Dillon Brooks had the hot hand for the Grizzlies and scored 12 points (5-9 FG) in the first quarter. Memphis jumped out to a 13-2 lead (8:40) remaining. The Grizzlies held the Kings to 9.1 percent from 3-point range. Memphis finished the first quarter with a 30-22 lead over the Kings. The Grizzlies shot 50.0 percent from three. In his first game back, Brandon Clarke scored the first five points in the second quarter for the Grizzlies and ended the half with nine points (3-3 FG). The Kings started the second quarter on an 8-0 run to pull within five, 35-30 with (8:59) left in the second quarter. Memphis built their largest lead of the half after a Brooks dunk to take a 45-31 lead. At the end of the half, the Grizzlies led the Kings 61-46. Brooks ended the half with 18 points. De’Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 13 points. The Kings stayed ice-cold from 3-point range and were held to 16.7 percent for the first half.

The Grizzlies and Kings went back and forth to start the third quarter. Tyrese Haliburton and Fox finished the period with 10 points each. Even though Sacramento shot 70.6 percent from the field, the Grizzlies outscored Kings 37-33 in the period, to take a 99-79 lead. Jonas Valanciunas went 4-of-5 from the field for nine points. Ja Morant and Kyle Anderson added eight points each in the period. In the fourth quarter, the Kings went on a 13-5 run with (4:38) remaining to pull within 12, 114-102. Corey Joseph reached 10 points in the period for the Kings. Sacramento outscored Memphis 31-25 in the fourth quarter, but the Grizzlies hung on to win 124-110.

Valanciunas led the Grizzlies with 25 points and 13 rebounds. Morant finished the night with 16 points and 10 assists. Brooks added 22 points and Anderson ended the night with 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Off the bench, Clarke finished the night with 13 points, four rebounds and four assists and Xavier Tillman contributed 12 points and five rebounds. The Grizzlies finished with seven players in double figures and shot 53.2 percent from the field. The Grizzlies move to 11-11.

Fox led the Kings with 23 points and nine assists. The Kings had a strong bench night with Haliburton finishing with 22 points, four assists and two steals and Joseph adding 16 points. Richaun Holmes ended the night with 13 points. Sacramento shot 50.0 percent from the field, but the Grizzlies held the Kings to 24.2 percent from 3-point range. The Kings fall to 12-14.

The Grizzlies will travel back to Memphis to play the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday, February 16 inside FedExForum. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

