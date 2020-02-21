Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Kings 129-125 behind career night from Harrison Barnes

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Kings shot a massive 48.7% (19-39) from 3 while the Grizzlies only knocked down 40% (12-30) from behind the arc. Key Run of the Night Sacramento used an 18-2 run to stretch their lead to 13 points at 25-12 with 6:02 remaining in the first quarter. The Kings would lead wire-to-wire for the rest of the game.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies dropped the first half of a road back-to-back as they fell to the Sacramento Kings 129-125 inside Golden1 Center Thursday night.

The Grizzlies started strong on the offensive end, shooting 66.7 percent from the field and 80 percent from three-point range in the first quarter. However, the Kings would use a huge first quarter from Harrison Barnes to give them the advantage early on. Sacramento used an 18-2 run to stretch their lead to 13 points at 25-12 with 6:02 remaining in the first quarter. Barnes would finish the quarter with 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting, including a perfect 4-of-4 from three-point range, as the Kings held a 37-35 lead after one quarter of pay.

The Grizzlies struggled on the defensive end in the first half, allowing Sacramento to rack-up 70 points on 56.5 percent shooting to take a 70-61 lead into the break. The Grizzlies second-unit would give Memphis a boost, scoring 61 points on 54.3 percent shooting. De'Anthony Melton gave the Grizzlies a spark, scoring 14 of his career-high 24 points in the second half. Memphis used an 18-5 run to trim the Sacramento lead to five with 1:16 remaining in the third before the Kings would take a 97-90 lead into the fourth. Memphis made it a two-point game at 115-113 following an acrobatic shot from Ja Morant to cap off a 21-8 Grizzlies run. Morant went on to score 15 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter alone. The Grizzlies narrowed the lead to as little as one point at 125-124 with 7.5 seconds remaining before the Kings would ice the game away with free-throws down the stretch.

Melton led the Grizzlies with six rebounds and three assists to go with his team-high 24 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. totaled 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-9 3P), two rebounds and two assists. Jonas Valanciunas added eight points and 11 rebounds on 3-of-6 shooting. Tyus Jones added 16 points, six assists and three rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench. Morant tallied 19 points, two assists and one rebound as the Grizzlies dropped to 28-27 on the season.

Barnes finished the night with 32 points on a career high-tying 7-of-11 from three-point range to lead Sacramento. De'Aaron Fox totaled 26 points (9-16 FG, 4-6 3P) to go with four assists and two rebounds in 34 minutes. Buddy Hield led the Kings bench with 20 points, four assists and three rebounds on 5-of-12 shooting. Kent Bazemore added 18 points, three rebounds and one steal as the Kings improved to 22-33 on the season.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will wrap up a back-to-back as they visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, February 21 at 9:30 p.m. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes Overall thoughts on the game: What a game. Obviously, first game coming back from the break, both teams I thought played really well in that first half. Tons of credit to the Kings, they were on fire. Multiple guys, obviously Harrison [Barnes] early, Kent [Bazemore] was big in the first half, De’Aaron [Fox] in the second half. Their defensive pressure, they made it tough for us. I’m really proud of our guys going down double digits, going down 18 in that second half. That never quit attitude, just continue to fight. Individual guys having some struggles here and there, but we just kept fighting. Obviously, we can be a whole lot better defensively. I thought we did a pretty good job individually and rotating. Credit them (Sacramento) they were passing the ball great. They were super unselfish tonight. The Kings knocked down some big 3’s, but give ourselves a chance in a tough game like this against a team that was playing at a really high level. I’m proud of our guys. We just have to regroup and get to the next game. Taylor Jenkins On the growth of the team after seeing effort in the fourth quarter: It’s one of the hugest areas of growth for our team over the course of the season-- where they’re just on fire, individual guys are on fire; we just go out there and try to figure it out. The positive spirits and the time-outs, everyone’s heads up, making the necessary adjustments, we just have to keep finding ways to get stops that’s going to get us back in the game. We did that and then they would just go on a run. It’s just one of those games where we couldn’t keep up with some of their runs. In the fourth quarter, coming up with some big stops, getting out, getting back to our pace, getting our legs back underneath us and all of that stuff, but that’s huge growth. Obviously, we want to come out of these games with a win. To know that we just continued to fight for 48 minutes, more often than not you do that and things shake out well for you. Taylor Jenkins On the bench rallying the team back in the fourth quarter and the big play from Josh Jackson: It was huge; it wasn’t just in the second half, but that first half as we were trying to weather the storm and trying to get to half time and keep it in the single digits that was a huge win for us. I think our bench was huge. Tyus [Jones] was big. De’Anthony [Melton] was big for us. Josh was big. Just in different spots, but we had great production from a lot of different guys off the bench to help us when we may have been struggling from that starting group. Then the starters came in and played well in the second half and I thought our bench really helped us stay in the game. It’s what we’re build on. Our depth and relying on any different guy going out there and just competing at a high level. Taylor Jenkins On not giving up in the fourth quarter: Yeah, of course we can take that away. We never gave up, this was a game of runs – they made a lot of runs, we made a lot of runs late in the game, but we got to do it earlier. Jaren Jackson Jr. On the bench’s performance in tonight’s game: They got to play well first to win and they did that. De’Anthony [Melton] went crazy as well and yeah, we just came up short. Just got to take a lot of lessons from the game, but I’m glad they performed. Jaren Jackson Jr. On his thoughts on the Ja Morant and De'Aaron Fox match up: It’s a match up every game [with] every NBA player. We don’t really look too hard on it – about a specific match up – we just try to play team ball and get the job done. Jaren Jackson Jr. On the bench’s performance in tonight’s game: Stay in attack mode. We’re young out there so we want to play to our strengths and we feel like our strengths is playing downhill, staying on the other team’s neck and constantly attacking. I feel like when we do that, we get a lot of success with it. De'Anthony Melton On the bench’s production throughout the season: I think all of this is a learning experience – we’re young, we’re learning from each other and we’re talking to each other, and this group does a great job of helping each other out. Going along through the season, we’re very talented, but we got stuff to learn and stuff to grow on. I feel like we’re doing that and not making the same mistakes we used to make and minimizing them – we’re getting better. De'Anthony Melton On how the defense was able to stop the Kings: I think we have a lot of smart guys on this team so after a while we start to catch on to certain things and certain plays like that. Our instincts and our intelligence take over. I think on both ends we have a lot of smart guys on our team – we use that and it works out when we want to stay active and physical and just get out and run. De'Anthony Melton

