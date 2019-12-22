Jaren Jackson Jr. 18 points vs. Kings 12.21.19
MEMvSAC: playlist 12.21.19
MEMvSAC: Grizzmo 12.21.19
MEMvSAC: Postgame press conference 12.21.19
MEMvSAC: Ja Morant postgame 12.21.19
MEMvSAC: Solomon Hill postgame 12.21.19
Grizzlies vs. Kings highlights 12.21.19
MEMvSAC: Jaren Jackson Jr. walkoff interview 12.21.19
Brandon Clarke with the layup
Grayson Allen attacks the rim
Teamwork in transition
Ja Morant dishes to Dillon Brooks
Ja Morant finishes the play
Jaren Jackson Jr. for three
Solomon Hill drills the trey
Postgame Report: Grizzlies’ bench comes up big as Memphis tops Sacramento 119-115
Key Stat of the Night
- The Grizzlies assisted on 32 of their 40 field goals made… Tonight marked the ninth time this season Memphis has reached 30 assists in a game, tied with the Washington Wizards (nine, entering tonight) for the second-most of any NBA team this season behind only the Phoenix Suns (12).
Key Run of the Night
- Sacramento cut a double-digit halftime deficit (60-50) to three points (75-72) with 4:54 remaining in the third quarter, but Memphis responded with nine straight points to build the lead back to double figures (84-72) with 3:15 left in the period… The Grizzlies eventually extended the lead to as many as 17 points (99-82) with 8:41 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Game Recap
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Sacramento Kings 119-115 for their third consecutive victory inside FedExForum, thanks to a strong offensive effort the Grizzlies’ second-unit.
Memphis got off to a strong start offensively, shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from three-point range in the first half. Memphis used a 20-8 run in the second quarter to grab a commanding lead at 51-38 with 3:56 to play until halftime. The Grizzlies would enter halftime leading 60-50, led by Grayson Allen, who scored 11 of his 13 points on the night in the opening half.
Sacramento would cut the double-digit halftime deficit (60-50) to three points (75-72) with 4:54 remaining in the third quarter following three three-pointers from Harrison Barnes. Memphis quickly responded with nine straight points to build the lead back to double figures (84-72) with 3:15 left in the period. The Grizzlies eventually extended the lead to as many as 17 points (99-82) with 8:41 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Kings would not go away quietly, however, as they used a 20-10 run to cut the Grizzlies’ lead to 118-115 with 0:05 remaining in the game. Memphis would hold on to win by four points after Ja Morant stepped to the line and split a pair of free-throws with 0:04 remaining.
The Grizzlies offense continued their strong play as they notched 15 three-point field goals, extending their franchise record of games with 10+ three-pointers to nine games. Memphis also racked up 32 assists on the night, marking the ninth time this season Memphis has reached at least 30 assists in a game, tying the Washington Wizards for the second-most of any NBA team this season.
The Grizzlies were led by Jaren Jackson Jr., who tallied 18 points, five rebounds, four blocks and three steals while knocking down two-three pointers. Jackson became just the third player in franchise history to record 2+ three pointers, 3+ steals and 4+ blocks in a single game. Jae Crowder recorded a double-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists on 6-of-11 shooting. Dillon Brooks chipped in 16 points and six rebounds for Memphis. Allen led the Grizzlies second-unit, who outscored the Kings’ reserves 46-27 on the night, with 13 points and three assists while knocking down three three-pointers as the Grizzlies improved to 11-19 on the season.
Sacramento was led by Harrison Barnes who finished the night with 25 points, five assists and four rebounds while knocking down 4-of-9 from three-point range. Richaun Holmes added a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. De’Aaron Fox tallied 22 points and four assists, while Nemanja Bjelica added 15 points, as the Kings dropped to 12-17 on the season.
Next Game
Team Quotes
On the game:Obviously a big win for us tonight. Guys have been putting in a lot of hard work. Obviously two tough games on the road, winnable games, really challenged the guys tonight to just find a way to continue to get better in all areas, not dwell in the past and focus on tonight as another opportunity to get better. I’m proud of the guys, game gets tied in the fourth quarter, guys come up with some big plays, obviously plenty of things we can do better, execution on both ends, rebounds here, being solid defensively, but overall, we put ourselves in another situation to win a ball game. We came through. Kind of a funky start to a game, you know it’s what three and four – back-to-back, it’s actually the first time that I felt that our guys were a little slow to get going, but our bench was huge tonight for us. Not just the scoring – the production, but we were kind of settling for a lot of shots early. Bench comes in, starts getting our pace going, real big emphasis on getting a piece of the paint is our motto. Those guys did a heck of a job, started knocking down some threes but getting a piece of the paint, and then when our starting unit started coming back into the game with the subs, they kind of just picked up on that. So the momentum was great. Our bench was huge for us tonight. Super proud of them and super proud of the group to find a way in the fourth quarter to come out with a win.
On the back-to-back games for Brandon Clarke and Ja Morant:I thought they were good. Like most of our guys, it took us a while to kind of find our legs. I know Ja didn’t have the scoring night, a lot of pressure was put on him, with their switching defense. It took him a while to get in the game, but I felt that he came up with some big plays defensively late in the game – big time rebound that really sparked a run for us. Brandon, I thought it took him a couple of possessions, but he got going hitting some floaters, coming over and getting some big rebounds. It was a tough one for us all night for all of our guys, but to see them in their first back-to-back – really impressed, and we will see it plenty of times through this year.
On De’Anthony Melton and Grayson Allen:It always starts with what is on the inside. They’re competitors, so I got ultimate faith that those guys are going to go out there and play hard, especially on the defensive end. Guys that can guard multiple positions whether we are in our normal coverages or we start switching, I have confidence in that. Those guys were huge for us with their activity defensively. Then offensively guys, especially Grayson, a guy that can get downhill, make threes, being able to attack at both levels. Then De’Anthony, another guy, another ball handler that you have trust in where if they are trying to take Ja [Morant] away or take Tyus [Jones] away, you have another facilitator out there. He is learning and growing especially as we are seeing multiple coverages, but the faith in those guys to go out and compete to help to solidify our second unit – it has been fun to watch our growth.
On Jaren Jackson Jr.:Unbelievable, blocked shots, rebounds, deflections, we have him in positions where he has to man the paint. I thought he did a heck of a job contesting at the rim, not really fouling, came up with some big rebounds. That is huge. I keep hammering him: defense, defense, defense. This was obviously one of his best performances.
On the key to tonight’s win:Our bench. It felt like they helped us a lot. Brought a lot of energy on the floor. Built the lead for us, for when we came back in. Just kind of played hard, got stops, and scored on the other end.
On playing back-to-back nights for the first time:My legs were a little heavy tonight, but I mean, I have time to rest after [this game]. So I just tried to go out there, just give my all, do whatever I can to just help my team.
On last night’s dunk attempt over Kevin Love in Cleveland:I mean, [for] me personally, it’s not as special to me because I missed. I just felt like I don’t get any cool points for missing. Pretty sure everybody on the team could tell you like, right after we went to a timeout, and I was just over there shaking [my head], like I was kind of upset I missed. I mean, it would have been crazy [to make it].
On whether he is surprised that leads in the NBA evaporate so quickly:No, it’s not a surprise to me at all. I feel like basketball is a game of runs. There were times when we were even down and [then] go on a run of our own to come back and get a lead. So it’s not a surprise at all. But once a team goes on that run, you’ve got to find a way to get stops and go on a run of your own.
On how the team’s past experiences helped them hold the lead tonight:Yeah, it’s just, we’re still learning. I feel like that’s all it is. One game, like a couple games before, we lost the lead. Came back one night, had a lead, were able to hold on to it and win. Lost two games on the road recently on the road, same way: up double digits, lost. Tonight, we were able to win. So we’re kind of getting the hang of it.
On playing defense against De’Aaron Fox:He’s fast. He’s one of the guards in this league who can get downhill, finish, make plays for his teammates. I mean, I just look at my team – we played team defense [on him].
On the key to tonight’s win:Just execution. We gave up a streak to them at the end. We’re still giving up leads. But today, I’d say the biggest difference is we won this one.
On the performance of the bench:You know, they just came ready to play. Tyus [Jones] made some big plays. De’Anthony [Melton] is continuing to show why he deserves minutes on this team, and it’s not just stuff that’s in the stat sheet. He’s being an annoying defender. Holding Buddy Hield to eight points is a team thing, for sure, but you know, that matchup, he took it personally when he was out there on the court. And that gave everybody a little energy. That second unit was a difference-maker. Tyus had a couple steals that led out to a couple points for us, and Grayson [Allen] came in, knocked down shots. B.C.[Brandon Clarke], you know, once he got in a rhythm and he stayed on the floor, he was able to make a big difference as well.
On the team’s recent performances in fourth quarters:I think we just get away from what gets us the lead, and that’s our pace. When we slow down a lot and we try to play more in the half court, you know, that’s against everything that we do. That’s against how we built the lead. And when we do that, other teams are desperate, other teams are going to continue to try to push the ball, go out and get steals and be that aggressive team. And that’s what we need to be. We need to get in the situation where, maybe under two minutes, we put guys in position, like J.J. [Jaren Jackson Jr.] tonight, to get to the free throw line, get to the paint, get to his moves, and finish the game for us. But I think anything before that, we’ve just got to continue to play with pace.
On what his message was some of the younger guys near the end of the game:Just, ‘Execute. Play our game.’ I think we were getting a little bit rattled. And we were winning. We’ve been in this position maybe five or six times now, where we’re up and it feels like we’re down. The momentum shifts, and the other team just gets it going. And they’re desperate – at that point, they have nothing to lose. It was just about getting the guys together, trying to come down and execute a play and keep going. We wanted to finish that game. The last five minutes felt like a whole other quarter, but we finished the game.
Player Notes
- Jaren Jackson Jr. led a season-high tying seven Grizzlies in double figures with 18 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3P, 8-10 FT) while setting season highs with three steals and four blocks… This was Jackson’s seventh game this season with multiple threes and multiple blocks after he had six in 58 appearances as a rookie last season… Jackson also became the third player in franchise history to record at least two three-pointers, three steals and four blocks in a game (others: Michael Dickerson on Feb. 21, 2000; Shane Battier on Jan. 6, 2003).
- Jae Crowder totaled 17 points and 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season.
- Grayson Allen scored 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3P) in 21 minutes off the bench… Allen has recorded three games with at least three treys in 15 appearances this season after doing so just twice in 38 games as a rookie for the Utah Jazz last season.
- The Grizzlies had nine players with at least eight points… Seven of the eight Kings who played scored eight-or-more.
- Harrison Barnes led the Kings with 25 points, his seventh 20-point effort of the season.
- Buddy Hield was limited to eight points on 3-of-18 shooting (.167)… Tonight marked just the fourth time this season Hield, who entered averaging 21.1 points, scored in single digits.
