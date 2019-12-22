Postgame Report: Grizzlies’ bench comes up big as Memphis tops Sacramento 119-115

On the game: Obviously a big win for us tonight. Guys have been putting in a lot of hard work. Obviously two tough games on the road, winnable games, really challenged the guys tonight to just find a way to continue to get better in all areas, not dwell in the past and focus on tonight as another opportunity to get better. I’m proud of the guys, game gets tied in the fourth quarter, guys come up with some big plays, obviously plenty of things we can do better, execution on both ends, rebounds here, being solid defensively, but overall, we put ourselves in another situation to win a ball game. We came through. Kind of a funky start to a game, you know it’s what three and four – back-to-back, it’s actually the first time that I felt that our guys were a little slow to get going, but our bench was huge tonight for us. Not just the scoring – the production, but we were kind of settling for a lot of shots early. Bench comes in, starts getting our pace going, real big emphasis on getting a piece of the paint is our motto. Those guys did a heck of a job, started knocking down some threes but getting a piece of the paint, and then when our starting unit started coming back into the game with the subs, they kind of just picked up on that. So the momentum was great. Our bench was huge for us tonight. Super proud of them and super proud of the group to find a way in the fourth quarter to come out with a win. Taylor Jenkins

On the back-to-back games for Brandon Clarke and Ja Morant: I thought they were good. Like most of our guys, it took us a while to kind of find our legs. I know Ja didn’t have the scoring night, a lot of pressure was put on him, with their switching defense. It took him a while to get in the game, but I felt that he came up with some big plays defensively late in the game – big time rebound that really sparked a run for us. Brandon, I thought it took him a couple of possessions, but he got going hitting some floaters, coming over and getting some big rebounds. It was a tough one for us all night for all of our guys, but to see them in their first back-to-back – really impressed, and we will see it plenty of times through this year. Taylor Jenkins

On De’Anthony Melton and Grayson Allen: It always starts with what is on the inside. They’re competitors, so I got ultimate faith that those guys are going to go out there and play hard, especially on the defensive end. Guys that can guard multiple positions whether we are in our normal coverages or we start switching, I have confidence in that. Those guys were huge for us with their activity defensively. Then offensively guys, especially Grayson, a guy that can get downhill, make threes, being able to attack at both levels. Then De’Anthony, another guy, another ball handler that you have trust in where if they are trying to take Ja [Morant] away or take Tyus [Jones] away, you have another facilitator out there. He is learning and growing especially as we are seeing multiple coverages, but the faith in those guys to go out and compete to help to solidify our second unit – it has been fun to watch our growth. Taylor Jenkins

On Jaren Jackson Jr.: Unbelievable, blocked shots, rebounds, deflections, we have him in positions where he has to man the paint. I thought he did a heck of a job contesting at the rim, not really fouling, came up with some big rebounds. That is huge. I keep hammering him: defense, defense, defense. This was obviously one of his best performances. Taylor Jenkins

On the key to tonight’s win: Our bench. It felt like they helped us a lot. Brought a lot of energy on the floor. Built the lead for us, for when we came back in. Just kind of played hard, got stops, and scored on the other end. Ja Morant

On playing back-to-back nights for the first time: My legs were a little heavy tonight, but I mean, I have time to rest after [this game]. So I just tried to go out there, just give my all, do whatever I can to just help my team. Ja Morant

On last night’s dunk attempt over Kevin Love in Cleveland: I mean, [for] me personally, it’s not as special to me because I missed. I just felt like I don’t get any cool points for missing. Pretty sure everybody on the team could tell you like, right after we went to a timeout, and I was just over there shaking [my head], like I was kind of upset I missed. I mean, it would have been crazy [to make it]. Ja Morant

On whether he is surprised that leads in the NBA evaporate so quickly: No, it’s not a surprise to me at all. I feel like basketball is a game of runs. There were times when we were even down and [then] go on a run of our own to come back and get a lead. So it’s not a surprise at all. But once a team goes on that run, you’ve got to find a way to get stops and go on a run of your own. Ja Morant

On how the team’s past experiences helped them hold the lead tonight: Yeah, it’s just, we’re still learning. I feel like that’s all it is. One game, like a couple games before, we lost the lead. Came back one night, had a lead, were able to hold on to it and win. Lost two games on the road recently on the road, same way: up double digits, lost. Tonight, we were able to win. So we’re kind of getting the hang of it. Ja Morant

On playing defense against De’Aaron Fox: He’s fast. He’s one of the guards in this league who can get downhill, finish, make plays for his teammates. I mean, I just look at my team – we played team defense [on him]. Ja Morant

On the key to tonight’s win: Just execution. We gave up a streak to them at the end. We’re still giving up leads. But today, I’d say the biggest difference is we won this one. Solomon Hill

On the performance of the bench: You know, they just came ready to play. Tyus [Jones] made some big plays. De’Anthony [Melton] is continuing to show why he deserves minutes on this team, and it’s not just stuff that’s in the stat sheet. He’s being an annoying defender. Holding Buddy Hield to eight points is a team thing, for sure, but you know, that matchup, he took it personally when he was out there on the court. And that gave everybody a little energy. That second unit was a difference-maker. Tyus had a couple steals that led out to a couple points for us, and Grayson [Allen] came in, knocked down shots. B.C.[Brandon Clarke], you know, once he got in a rhythm and he stayed on the floor, he was able to make a big difference as well. Solomon Hill

On the team’s recent performances in fourth quarters: I think we just get away from what gets us the lead, and that’s our pace. When we slow down a lot and we try to play more in the half court, you know, that’s against everything that we do. That’s against how we built the lead. And when we do that, other teams are desperate, other teams are going to continue to try to push the ball, go out and get steals and be that aggressive team. And that’s what we need to be. We need to get in the situation where, maybe under two minutes, we put guys in position, like J.J. [Jaren Jackson Jr.] tonight, to get to the free throw line, get to the paint, get to his moves, and finish the game for us. But I think anything before that, we’ve just got to continue to play with pace. Solomon Hill