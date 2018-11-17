Postgame Report: Grizzlies Stop Sacramento Comeback, Win 112-104

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies committed 16 turnovers while forcing 21 Kings turnovers, a season-high for the Kings. Memphis has won the turnover battle in 13 of their 14 games this year. Key Run of the Night Down 44-40 midway through the second quarter, Memphis used a 12-0 run from 6:39 to the 3:11 mark (3:28 span) in the second quarter to help take a 62-51 halftime lead, a lead they wouldn’t surrender the rest of the game.

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Sacramento Kings, 112-104, on Friday night at FedExForum.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led all scorers with a career-high 27 points on 11-of-16 (.687) shooting. Marc Gasol registered his sixth double-double of the year with 19 points and 15 rebounds. With those 15 rebounds, Gasol surpassed Zach Randolph as the franchise’s all-time leading rebounder (5,612). Mike Conley scored 19 points and handed out six assists. Garrett Temple added 14 points, while Wayne Selden scored 10 off the bench. Shelvin Mack chipped in with nine points and a team-high eight assists.

The Grizzlies shot 43-for-85 (.506) in the game and 11-for-25 (.440) from three-point range, while the Kings were 37-for-80 (.462) from the field and 12-for-33 (.364) from three. Memphis forced 21 Sacramento turnovers, a season-high for the Kings, and committed 16 of their own. The Grizzlies have won the turnover battle in 13 of their 14 games this year. Sacramento used their speed and athleticism to score 37 fastbreak points compared to just 13 for Memphis.

De’Aaron Fox had a double-double with 23 points and a game-high 10 assists. Buddy Hield scored 16 points. Iman Shumpert and Bogdan Bogdanovic both finished with 12 points. Willie Cauley-Stein added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Sacramento was down by as much as 14 in the fourth quarter and fought brought the game to within three, 107-104, but a Gasol and-one with 1:41 left helped Memphis put away the game. The Kings had 11 fastbreak points to the Grizzlies’ two. Memphis forced five turnovers in the quarter.

The Memphis offense was an effective 25-of-45 (.556) shooting from the floor in the first half, including 8-of-13 (.615) from beyond the arc. Sacramento shot 20-of-41 (.488) in the half, but were held to 5-of-15 (.333) from three. The Grizzlies converted six rebounds into 11 second-chance points, while the Kings had three offensive boards and just two second-chance points. The Memphis defense forced Sacramento into 10 turnovers in the half and blocked four shots. Gasol nearly reached a double-double in the half with 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Grizzlies opened the game with a 15-2 run over a 4:11 span (11:22 – 7:11), with Jackson Jr. contributing nine points during that stretch. Memphis made 4-of-6 (.667) threes in the first quarter. The Kings used 13 fastbreak points in the quarter, and a buzzer-beating layup by Fox, to cut the Grizzlies lead to 29-28.

Down 44-40 midway through the second quarter, Memphis used a 12-0 run from 6:39 to the 3:11 mark in the second quarter to help take a 62-51 halftime lead. The Grizzlies offense continued to click, shooting 14-for-22 (.636) from the floor, which included 4-for-7 (.571) from three-point range. Memphis outscored Sacramento 18-8 in the paint during the period.

The Grizzlies will head north for the second time in five days to challenge the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, November 18 in Target Center at 2:30 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

On letting the shot clock run down in the fourth: It was a combination of wanting to use the clock, but not getting to our spots quick enough for us to execute something and then create the shots that we wanted to do. Getting the ball across half court still with some tempo, so you have 3-4 passes you can make before you’re in a low clock situation. We’ve just got to do a better job of getting to our spots faster, then we can get into our actions while we can still milk the clock. J.B. Bickerstaff On Jaren Jackson Jr.: He’s a unique basketball player, there’s no doubt about it. At that size with his ability to put the ball on the floor, his willingness to take shots, God given 6-11 with a 7-5 wingspan with sweet touch, you don’t find that often. He’s just figuring it out. That’s the blessing of it, is that he doesn’t even understand how good he truly is yet. There’s a lot for him to learn just playing the NBA game. The heart is there, the work ethic is there, the skill is there. The ceiling is very high for him. J.B. Bickerstaff On how Kyle Anderson contributes: That’s the thing with Kyle [Anderson], Kyle does a ton of things that won’t show up on a stats sheet and that’s how he helps us. He’s been rebounding the ball very well for us. He defends people on the perimeter. He’s a Swiss army knife. He can guard one through four for us. The other night in Milwaukee, he played the five because we were down bodies. He’s a gift to have on the floor. He’s not a guy who will put up gaudy numbers, but he’s a guy when you go back and watch the film, you’re like ‘dang he made that play and he made that play.’ Those plays that he makes end up helping you win ballgames in the end. J.B. Bickerstaff On the competitive Western Conference: It’s take care of our business no matter who our opponent is. The things that we believe in, stick to them. All the little things, the details, we’ve got to play Grizzlies basketball no matter who we’re playing, that’s our whole focus. The games come too quick to worry about who the opponent is. Obviously, we watch film and do that type of stuff, but we try to get really good at what we do. You give your best against another team’s best and you see who wins that night. As long as we give it our best, with the guys we have in the locker room, we feel like we have an opportunity to win games. That’s where our focus is. We pride ourselves on trying to be a great defensive team because no matter who you play, no matter who you match up against, that gives you an opportunity to win the game. Then, we have guys with high offensive talent that can put you over the edge. J.B. Bickerstaff On Omri Casspi: It’s good to have him back. I think he was underappreciated signing for us over the summer for a lot of people. You don’t have to call a play for him. You can throw him in at any moment and he can give you an energy boost. All the hustle plays, the scrap plays, he was a part of what we were thinking going into this season. He gives us depth and versatility there. J.B. Bickerstaff On setting the record for all-time franchise leader in rebounds: It means I have been here a long time. You play long enough, you get some of those. Marc Gasol On closing the game out and getting a second win in a row: We are figuring out how, depending on what the other team does defensively, what our counters are for that. We are still in our early layers of our offense. On those plays we have Mike [Conley] with the ball and myself - they have to make a tough decision with depending on how they want to play it, we have different reads for it. That action depending on the second line of defense plays it, we have to figure out how to play that because obviously they adjust and they try to do some things, but it starts with me and [Mike]. Marc Gasol On the Grizzlies playing the ball late into the shot clock in the fourth quarter: We tend to keep the ball in that position on the floor sometimes too long, and we can become very predictable. We’re going to mix it up. We will figure it out. I have no doubt. We will watch film and see what things we can do to make the ball go downhill and make them turn their back, make them do something different. Now with three guys on top, the spacing is limited, so we end up with shots. It’s good for running back because you have three guys lifted, but we become a little predictable. But we ended up figuring out a way by me rolling and bringing guys on the strong side and that opened up the paint, and that was good. Marc Gasol On the increased scoring production: It just comes from running the floor and just making yourself open. It depends on how the game is going and how we feel it out. We don’t really set our minds on anything [pregame]. Jaren Jackson Jr. On if his hot start fueled him: Yeah, for sure. I think when you can feel it early, it gives you confidence. So I wasn’t worried about anything after that. Jaren Jackson Jr. On his career high performance: I was just comfortable. I was able to get the spots I wanted to be in to be successful on the court. My teammates found me at the right times, so when you’re in a rhythm like that early, it kind of just carries on throughout the game. I was able to stay out on the court for a long time, so it was good. Jaren Jackson Jr. On Marc Gasol passing Zach Randolph to become the franchise all-time rebound leader: Yeah that’s big! Everybody kept saying congrats to the big fella, I didn’t know what was happening until I asked somebody. But that’s huge! When I found out, I thought that is a big deal. He’s such a humble dude, it’s probably going in one ear and out the other. But I’ll remind him tomorrow, because you have to enjoy those little moments. Jaren Jackson Jr.

