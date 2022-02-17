Postgame Report: Morant scores season-high in loss to Trail Blazers

Leaders

The Memphis Grizzlies sustained a 123-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers despite a season-high 44-point effort from Ja Morant on Wednesday at FedExForum.

Jusuf Nurkic led the Trail Blazers with a season-high 32 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, to go with eight rebounds and four assists. Anfernee Simons had 31 points and six assists while Josh Hart added 22 points with seven rebounds and six assists.

Morant’s ninth double-double came with 44 points, 11 assists and five rebounds while Desmond Bane tallied 30 points with five rebounds on 7-for-12 shooting from the 3-point line. Brandon Clarke recorded his second double-double of the season with 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Bane and Morant took over the game in the second half to cut into Portland’s lead as the Grizzlies outscored Portland 33-26 in the third quarter. After four lead changes in fourth quarter, the Trail Blazers outscored the Grizzlies 8-2 in the last two minutes to neutralize the Grizzlies’ comeback effort.

The Grizzlies got to the free throw line 42 times but were unable to overcome a 50.6% to 43.5% shooting advantage for the Trail Blazers.

Portland got out to a hot start, shooting 7-for-11 from beyond the arc in the first quarter, but Morant kept Memphis within striking distance with a 20-point first quarter on 5-for-5 shooting from the field. Morant sunk 9-of-10 free throws on the way to the highest scoring quarter of his career.

Morant finished the first half with 27 points, setting the mark for the highest scoring first half in franchise history. Portland shot 55.1% from the field and 45% from the 3-point line in the first half, and featured fivedifferent players scoring double-figures, as they took a 68-57 lead into the locker room.

The Grizzlies return from the All-Star break with a road matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Southeast and listen on ESPN 92.9 FM.