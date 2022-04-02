Postgame Report: Grizzlies’ depth shines in 122-114 win over Suns

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies – who entered the game without six rotation players, including four starters, defeated the Suns in a matchup between the teams with the best records in the NBA.

Memphis outscored Phoenix 30-2 in second chance points while outrebounding the Suns 16-2 on the offensive glass. The Grizzlies lead the NBA in offensive rebounds and second chance points per game Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies used a 17-2 run to take a 101-87 lead with 6:32 remaining in the fourth quarter. Memphis shot 60% and shot 13-of-15 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter after shooting 41.5% and going 10-of-13 from the foul line in the first three periods.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies’ offense shined in the fourth quarter as they knocked off the Phoenix Suns 122-114, earning their ninth consecutive home win on Friday night.

Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 30 points (17-28 FG) and seven assists while Ziaire Williams added 19 points. De’Anthony Melton tallied 17 points and six rebounds. Xavier Tillman Sr. added 13 points with a career-high seven assists in his first start of the season. Kyle Anderson grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 41 points, four rebounds and four assists while Mikal Bridges tallied 18 points and three assists. Chris Paul dished out 11 assists with eight points.

Memphis led 88-87 with 10:20 to play in the fourth quarter after Cam Payne connected on a reverse layup in the lane, cutting the Grizzlies’ lead to one. After the bucket from Payne, the Grizzlies took command of the game with a 13-0 run, highlighted by back-to-back baskets from John Konchar. Memphis led by at least five points the rest of the way as they captured the season series over Phoenix.

The Grizzlies did their damage on the offensive glass, outrebounding the Suns 16-2 on the offensive end and outscoring Phoenix 30-2 in second chance points.

Dillon Brooks’ 11 first-quarter points sparked a 23-9 run, leading to an 11-point lead over the Suns. Phoenix answered with a run of their own in the second quarter but couldn’t overtake the Grizzlies as Memphis led 54-50 at the end of the first half. Brooks and Devin Booker led the way offensively with 14 points each.

The Suns put together another run to take their first lead of the game in the third quarter, gaining a two-point advantage over the Grizzlies with one quarter remaining. Konchar and Aldama fueled a 22-8 run for Memphis in the fourth quarter before the Grizzlies fended off Booker and Paul’s comeback bid.

Next Game

The Grizzlies hit the road to face the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, April 5, at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Southeast and listen on ESPN 92.9 FM.

Team Notables

The Grizzlies extended their winning streak to seven games and won for the 10th time in the last 11 games.

Memphis also extended its season-best home winning streak to nine games, all of which have come since the NBA All-Star break. The Grizzlies’ last home loss came on Feb. 16 against Portland.

The Grizzlies are 32 games above .500, a franchise record, and need to win two of their final five games to record the best regular season record in franchise history.

The Grizzlies won the season series, 2-1.

Memphis outscored the Suns 68-56 in points in the paint. The Grizzlies entered tonight’s game leading the league in paint points.

The Grizzlies outscored the Suns 20-4 in points off turnovers. Memphis had just seven giveaways, tying a season low.

Playing without Ja Morant and Tyus Jones , the team’s two leaders in assists per game, the Grizzlies posted 30 assists to just 11 turnovers. Memphis improved to 17-0 this season when recording 30+ assists.

and , the team’s two leaders in assists per game, the Grizzlies posted 30 assists to just 11 turnovers. Memphis improved to 17-0 this season when recording 30+ assists. Phoenix and Memphis entered the game with the league’s two best records in clutch situations, when the margin is within five minutes with five minutes or less remaining in the fourth quarter or overtime. The Suns and Grizzlies also entered as the league’s top teams in games decided by single digits.

The Suns fell to 31-7 on the road. The Grizzlies improved to 29-10 at home.

Player Notables

Dillon Brooks led seven Grizzlies in double figures with 30 points, his second 30-point performance of the season.

led seven Grizzlies in double figures with 30 points, his second 30-point performance of the season. Ziaire Williams notched 19 points in a career-high 35 minutes as a starter.

notched 19 points in a career-high 35 minutes as a starter. De’Anthony Melton scored 17 points with six rebounds, three assists and a steal off the bench.

scored 17 points with six rebounds, three assists and a steal off the bench. Xavier Tillman Sr. added 13 points with six rebounds and a career-high seven assists in his first start of the season.

added 13 points with six rebounds and a career-high seven assists in his first start of the season. Kyle Anderson grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds to go with six points and five assists.

grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds to go with six points and five assists. Devin Booker led the Suns with 41 points, his fourth 40-point game of the season.

led the Suns with 41 points, his fourth 40-point game of the season. Chris Paul totaled 11 assists with eight points on 2-of-6 shooting.