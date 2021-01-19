Postgame Report: Grizzlies extend win streak to five with win over Suns 108-104

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies finished the game shooting 42.3 percent from three and forced 18 turnovers from the Suns which helped seal the victory Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies’ bench continued to spark the offense with Gorgui Dieng and Tyus Jones combining for nine points during an 11-1 run to give Memphis their first lead of the night at 46-43.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies extended their win streak to five games with a 108-104 win over the Phoenix Suns in the 19th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game on Monday night inside FedExForum.

Memphis got off to a slow start only connecting on two of their first seven shots mid-way through the first quarter. The bench unit sparked the offense for the Grizzlies and went on an 8-0 with Desmond Bane leading the charge, scoring five of the eight points. Despite shooting 14.3 percent from 3-point range, the Grizzlies were only down 24-18 to end the period. Phoenix shot 50 percent from three.

Phoenix had extended their lead to 10 when the Grizzlies would go on a 9-1 run, led by Ja Morant’s eight points on 3-of-3 shooting. The Suns quickly rebuilt their lead to back up to seven, 42-35 with 5:28 remaining. The Grizzlies’ bench continued to spark the offense with Gorgui Dieng and Tyus Jones combining for nine points during an 11-1 run to give Memphis their first lead of the night at 46-43. Memphis led at the halftime break 52-48. Memphis shot 51.2 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from the 3-point line in the first half.

The Grizzlies defense came out strong to start the third quarter forcing four Phoenix turnovers in the first five minutes. Phoenix shot 55.6 percent from the field and 50 percent from three, but Memphis was able to hold on to a 77-75 lead to end the quarter. The start of the fourth quarter continued to be an offensive battle as both teams came out shooting above 50.0 percent from the field and three. The game would go back and forth up until the last two minutes when both teams were tied at 98. A Grayson Allen 3-pointer put the Grizzlies up three with a minute left and a free throw by Xavier Tillman sealed the 108-104 win over the Suns. The Grizzlies finished the game shooting 42.3 percent from three and forced 18 turnovers from the Suns which helped seal the victory.

Morant led the way for the Grizzlies posting a double-double with 17 points, 10 assists and two steals on the night. Brandon Clarke added in 17 points, five rebounds and two steals. Kyle Anderson filled the stat sheet with 10 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. Allen led the bench with 16 points on 2-of-5 shooting from the 3-point line. In his first career start, Tillman finished the game with 12 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes as Memphis improved to 7-6 on the year.

Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 18 points, 16 rebounds and one block. Chris Paul added in 16 points, seven assists and three steals. Mikal Bridges also finished with 17 points and eight rebounds as Phoenix dropped to 7-5.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will travel to Portland to kick off a two-game series with the Portland Trailblazers on Wednesday, Jan. 20 inside Moda Center. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

Ja Morant led the way for the Grizzlies posting a double-double with 17 points, 10 assists and two steals on the night

led the way for the Grizzlies posting a double-double with 17 points, 10 assists and two steals on the night Xavier Tillman finished the game with 12 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes

finished the game with 12 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes Kyle Anderson filled the stat sheet with 10 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.