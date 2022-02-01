Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to 76ers despite career-high scoring from Bane

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Desmond Bane turned in a career high 34 points (12-for-21 FG), seven rebounds and three steals. Key Run of the Night Bane led the Grizzlies with 15 points and four rebounds at the half while Harris notched 18 points for the 76ers.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies’ comeback efforts came up just short in a 122-119 overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night at Wells Fargo Center.

Desmond Bane turned in a career high 34 points (12-for-21 FG), seven rebounds and three steals. Ja Morant notched his seventh consecutive 30-point scoring night with 37 points, five rebounds and five assists. Morant, the NBA’s leading paint scorer, scored 27 of his 37 points in the paint. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 18 points with seven rebounds and two blocks.

Tyrese Maxey poured in a season-high tying 33 points with eight assists and three rebounds and Tobias Harris had 31 points with five rebounds and five assists. Andre Drummond recorded a double-double with 16 points and 23 rebounds.

With a one-point deficit in the final minute, Seth Curry drove to lane and knocked down a floater off the glass over Adams to give the 76ers the lead with 33.9 seconds remaining. Morant responded with an acrobatic layup through contact from Drummond to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Maxey scored six points in the overtime period, including the decisive layup with 26.4 seconds remaining. Morant got to the paint and dished the Ball to Ziaire Williams in the corner, but the 3-point attempt from Williams bounced off the rim, as the Grizzlies dropped to 35-18.

The 76ers scored 39 points in the first quarter to build their lead to 17, but the Grizzlies turned in a 17-6 run in the second quarter to shrink the deficit to just five points at the break. Bane led the Grizzlies with 15 points and four rebounds at the half while Harris notched 18 points for the 76ers.

Memphis was outscored 33-18 from 3-point range and shot just 20% from behind-the-arc. Outside of Bane’s 5-for-9 shooting from deep, Memphis was 1-for-21 from 3-point range.

Next Game

The Grizzlies head to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. CT. Fans can catch the game on ESPN, Bally Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.