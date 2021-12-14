Postgame Report: Grizzlies win third straight, rout 76ers 126-91

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies maintained a double-digit lead throughout the first half while shooting 57% from the field. Brooks was 6-for-8 shooting, scoring 10 points in the first quarter. Key Run of the Night Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting, his seventh 20-point performance of the season. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 22 points with four rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies notched their eighth victory in nine games with a convincing 126-91 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday at FedExForum.

Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting, his seventh 20-point performance of the season. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 22 points with four rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Desmond Bane scored five points with eight rebounds and a career high six assists. Tyus Jones notched 13 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 23 points (9-17 FG) and seven assists. Charles Bassey recorded his first career double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Grizzlies maintained a double-digit lead throughout the first half while shooting 57% from the field. Brooks was 6-for-8 shooting, scoring 10 points in the first quarter. The Grizzlies got nine points each from Jackson Jr., Jones, Melton and Anderson in the first half to take a 68-56 lead into the locker room.

Memphis turned their doube-digit advantage into an overwhelming lead, outscoring Philadelphia 33-19 in the third quarter. Jackson Jr. notched 13 points and Brooks pitched in nine points as the Grizzlies stretched their lead to as many as 27 heading into the fourth quarter.

All 13 Grizzlies scored in the victory as the Grizzlies improved to 17-11 on the season.

Next Game

The Grizzlies’ tip-off their three-game road trip with a matchup against the Portland Trailblazers on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 9 p.m. CT.