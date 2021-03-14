Postgame Report: Grizzlies unable to hold off Thunder in 128-122 loss

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 22 points and seven rebounds. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies took a 62-55 lead into the half behind Valanciunas’ with 11 points and seven rebounds while Brooks and Morant each scored 10.

Game Recap

The Oklahoma City Thunder handed the Memphis Grizzlies a 128-122 loss on Sunday at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up 30 points, five assists and four rebounds while Aleksej Pokusevski turned in his best performance of the season with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 22 points and seven rebounds. Dillon Brooks went for 19 points and Jonas Valanciunas grabbed his 23rd double-double of the season with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

The Grizzlies struggled to slow down the Thunder offense early as Oklahoma City put together an 11-3 run to build a lead, but it didn’t last long as the Grizzlies offense came alive with a 22-9 run to finish the second quarter.

The Grizzlies took a 62-55 lead into the half behind Valanciunas’ with 11 points and seven rebounds while Brooks and Morant each scored 10.

Strong play from Gilgeous-Alexander and Pokusevski kept the Thunder within striking distance. The Thunder shot 52 percent from the field in the third quarter but Morant and the Grizzlies had an answer for every push, keeping the lead at 10, 100-90, heading into the final 12 minutes.

The Thunder found their way back into the game from the 3-point line in the fourth quarter. Darius Miller converted a four-point play to drop the lead to two and Pokusevski hit a three to take the lead with six minutes left. The Thunder outscored the Grizzlies 38-22 in the final quarter to secure the comeback victory.

Next Game

The Grizzlies head west for a matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Monday at 9 p.m. CT.

Player Notes

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 22 points and seven rebounds.

led the Grizzlies with 22 points and seven rebounds. Dillon Brooks went for 19 points.

went for 19 points. Jonas Valanciunas grabbed his 23rd double-double of the season with 16 points and 14 rebounds.