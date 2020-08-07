Grizzlies snap losing streak; knock off Thunder 121-92

Leaders

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies cruised to a 121-92 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday afternoon inside the Visa Athletic Center in Orlando, FL.

Memphis found themselves behind early on as seven first quarter turnovers put them in a hole to begin the game. The Thunder used a 15-6 run to take an early 17-11 lead following a dunk from Nerlerns Noel. Oklahoma City stretched their lead to as many as 18 points in the first quarter before settling for a 37-25 lead after one quarter of play. Memphis would respond in the second quarter as they exploded on a 28-5 to take a 47-42 lead with 4:27 remaining in the first half. Memphis outscored the Thunder 38-23 while limiting Oklahoma City to 28% percent shooting in the second quarter. The Grizzlies carried a 63-60 advantage into the locker room, led by Gorgui Dieng with 12 points and three rebounds.

The Grizzlies continued their strong play to start the second half, using a 14-6 run to stretch their lead to 88-73 with 4:43 remaining in the third quarter. The Grizzlies second unit helped extend the lead, outscoring the Thunder reserves 12-2 in the third period and 46-26 on the night. The Grizzlies outscored the Thunder 70-41 in the second and third quarters to carry a 95-78 lead into the fourth. The Grizzlies put the game out of reach with a 15-4 run, capped off by a Brandon Clarke jumper, to take a 27-point lead with 4:40 remaining in the game. The Grizz stretched their lead to as many as 31 points in the fourth as they cruised to the 121-92 victory. Memphis controlled the game down low, out-rebounding Oklahoma City 58-36 and outscoring the thunder 56-36 in points in the paint.

Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 22 points, six rebounds and four assists on 10-of-18 shooting. Ja Morant totaled 19 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3P) to go with nine assists and four rebounds in 32 minutes of play. Jonas Valanciunas posted a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 8-of-11 from the field. Grayson Allen totaled 11 points (3-8 3P) in 24 minutes off the bench. Brandon Clarke added 12 points and 8 rebounds on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting as the Grizzlies improved to 33-37 on the season.

Chris Paul led the Thunder with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists on 6-of-12 shooting. Luguentz Dort added 16 points, three rebound and two assists in 30 minutes. Danilo Gallinari totaled 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3P), two assists and one rebound. Darius Bazley led the Oklahoma City bench with 12 points, four rebounds and two assists and the Thunder dropped to 42-26 on the year.

Next Game

The Grizzlies return to the court Sunday, Aug. 9, at 1:00 p.m. CT as they take on Marc Gasol and the Toronto Raptors inside the Visa Athletic Center at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

