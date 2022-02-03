Postgame Report: Williams scores career-high in Grizzlies’ win over Knicks

On tonight’s game: I’m so proud of Ziaire [Williams]. Got a lot of trust in him as a rookie, he’s shown me a lot that he’s doing on the defensive end. He’s learning a lot, he’s going to make mistakes but he learns from them in the heat of the game and from game-to-game. He’s got an ultimate care-factor and unbelievable work ethic. After the game in Philly, obviously his frustrations led him to go to the gym and work, be around his teammates, endure the struggles. Coming out tonight and having that confidence that he’s always playing with, having a bounce back game, his teammates trusting him, continuing to do what he’s been doing all season long. It’s a great learning experience for him, for our entire team. Understanding what you have to do after you encounter a struggle. Really proud of him, he’s shown me a lot on both ends of the floor. He’s got a super bright future and obviously he was huge for us. Taylor Jenkins

On playing at Madison Square Garden on ESPN: We do what we do. We come out and compete as a team. We’re playing really good basketball. Last week was unfortunate. Hopefully tonight there was a good turnout in the crowd and on the TV to see that we have a really good young group that loves to play hard, play together. We have a chance to win a lot of ball games every single night because of the great growth we’ve shown individually and as a team. Obviously the [New York] Knicks are an extremely hard team to play against with their physicality. We struggled with that in the first half, I thought in the second half we did a much better job. Limiting second chance points, free-throws. A lot of growth. They [the Knicks] go on those runs and how we respond, the resilience of this team. To be able to showcase that. We’re still focused on playing basketball every night, but hopefully the attention continues to grow. Taylor Jenkins

On seeing Ziaire Williams score a career high in points after missing a game-winning shot: I told him that it is big time for him. He was down on himself after the last game after missing the last shot. The next day he was in the gym longer than he was supposed to be which is something positive for us and shows his work ethic and how hungry he is, so it is pretty much tonight, everybody wants to shine at the Garden, and he was able to come back, play big minutes and help us get a big-time win on the road. Ja Morant

On the win tonight: It was a big win on the road. No disrespect to the Knicks, I feel like they are a good team with some great pieces, it is just finishing the puzzle pretty much but that is what we are trying to do too, we aren’t a finished product yet. Just being a young team, going to the Garden on the road, being able to come out with a win shows our growth over the years. Big time win and performance from our teammates. Ja Morant

On being named an All-Star starter: I feel like when I was drafted to the league, that is when I won. Whatever else goes on, I won as soon as my name was called in the draft. After that, it is just not being satisfied, wanting more. I put in the work each day during the offseason to try and be better each year. Winning Rookie of the Year, how do I come out after that and after having a solid second season, I wanted to know what was next. I have been working on my game and it shows, so now I am an All-Star starter, so it shows, but that is over now it is what’s next. Ja Morant

On the win tonight: That was resiliency right there. That was just, you know how the Garden crowd can be up and down and the Knicks came back and never really go away. They fight. You know a Thibs [Tom Thibodeau] team is going to fight, and we just made the right decisions and reads, stayed calm and focused and listened to each other in timeouts. We always listen to each other but today was really good, especially on the road. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On being Ja Morant’s teammate: You know how humble he is. For us, we are watching something special, and it is nice to appreciate it at time. The reason why he is special is that he doesn’t need to take the time to reflect on anything, he is just going to keep doing what got him to this point and that is the work he does. At the end of the day, we are sitting here, and he gets MVP chants on the road and we are like yeah, it is pure. It is pure stuff going on, I am just glad that I get great seats to see it. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On scoring a career high in points tonight: Definitely a swing of emotions. After the last game, I was down on myself, but not one player or coach in the locker room told me to stop shooting. They told me to take that shot again, so just to have that trust in me regardless, good, or bad, means the world to me. I got up a bunch of shots today and yesterday just trying to get those reps up and get my mojo back, but more than anything it was the praise from the organization that always kept my head high. I couldn’t have performed this way without them. Ziaire Williams