Postgame Report: Knicks survive late comeback bid to beat Grizzlies 118-104

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies started to heat up as Dillon Brooks took control of the offense with 16 points in the third quarter. Key Run of the Night The Knicks flashed their depth as the reserves, led by Rose, threatened to take over the game with a 14-6 run to start the second quarter.

Game Recap

Julius Randle and the New York Knicks fought off a fourth quarter comeback to get a victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night inside FedExForum.

Randle led the Knicks with 28 points, six rebounds and six assists while Derrick Rose poured in 25 points from the bench. RJ Barrett scored 15 points with seven rebounds.

Dillon Brooks guided the offense after struggling early in the game to finish with 25 points while tying his season-high with five 3-pointers. Jonas Valanciunas recorded a double-double with 11 points and 16 rebounds to go with three blocks. Desmond Bane went 4-for-7 from beyond-the-arc for 22 points and eight rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 15 points with three rebounds and Ja Morant had eight points, five rebounds and six assists.

Valanciunas and Jackson Jr. looked poised for dominant performances early in the opening period, but Barrett and Rose put together enough offense to take a 25-22 lead over the Grizzlies after the first quarter. The Knicks were 3-for-6 from three while the Grizzlies were 2-for-8.

The Knicks flashed their depth as the reserves, led by Rose, threatened to take over the game with a 14-6 run to start the second quarter. New York led by double-digits most of the quarter as the Grizzlies struggled to keep up with their shot making. The Knicks carried a 69-58 lead to the locker room behind Rose's 15 points. Jackson Jr. didn't miss during his minutes off the bench in the first half while he led the Grizzlies with 11 points in the first 24 minutes.

The Grizzlies used a 21-9 run in the fourth quarter to bring the score within five points with two minutes remaining as the Knicks went cold offensively. The Knicks overcame a stretch of only four points across eight minutes of play between late third quarter and the middle of the fourth, holding on to close out the Grizzlies for the victory.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will tip-off a three-game road trip on Wednesday when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 p.m. CT inside Target Center. Fans can tune-in to Bally Sports Southeast to catch the action or listen to the call on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

