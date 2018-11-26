Postgame Report: Grizzlies Come Up Short Against Knicks, Lose 103-98

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Knicks outrebounded the Grizzlies 56-41 (+15), including pulling down 14 offensive rebounds while the Grizzlies had six. Key Run of the Night After the Grizzlies went on an 11-2 run in the fourth quarter, the Knicks immediately countered with a 10-2 run of their own (from 2:20 to 23.9 seconds) to go up 99-93, putting the game away.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the New York Knicks, 103-98, on Sunday evening in FedExForum. Memphis drops to 12-7 on the year, and are now 7-2 at home. New York improves to 7-14 overall.

Marc Gasol led all scorers with 27 points while grabbing a team-high eight rebounds, and had a season-high five blocks. Mike Conley earned his second-straight double-double with 23 points and 11 assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. shot a perfect 6-for-6 from the field, and a career-best 4-for-4 from three-point range, to score 16 points. Jackson also set a career-high for blocks with seven. His seven blocks tie the Grizzlies rookie record for blocks in a game, a feat that Pau Gasol accomplished twice and Bryant Reeves did once.

The Grizzlies set a single-game franchise record with 19 blocks (previous was 17 on Nov. 12, 2004 vs. Golden State). Memphis shot 38-for-86 (.442) from the floor while New York was 34-for-91 (.374) in the game. The difference was at the free throw line, where the Knicks made 27-of-32 (.844) free throws and the Grizzlies shot 11-of-19 (.579). The Knicks scored turned 14 offensive rebounds into 17 second-chance points, while the Grizzlies had six offensive boards and seven second-chance points.

Enes Kanter collected his 14th double-double of the season, scoring 21 points and grabbing 26 rebounds. His 26 rebounds set a new career-high, and are now the most individual rebounds in a game by a Grizzlies opponent. Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Knicks with 22 points while Emmanuel Mudiay scored 17. Trey Burke chipped in with 15 points off the bench (8-8 FT) and Allonzo Trier added 10 points.

In the fourth quarter, Memphis went on an 11-2 run from 7:51 to 2:20 to take a 91-89 lead. The Knicks immediately countered with a 10-2 run of their own (from 2:20 to 23.9 seconds) to go up 99-93, putting the game out of reach. Memphis held New York to 6-of-20 (.300) shooting from the floor, but New York went a perfect 11-of-11 from the free throw line in the quarter. The Grizzlies blocked eight shots in the fourth, setting a season-high for blocks in any quarter.

The Grizzlies struggled in the third quarter, shooting just 6-for-20 (.300) from the floor while the Knicks went 11-for-21 (.524) in the quarter. Down by 12, the Knicks went on a 15-2 run over a 3:51 span (7:47 – 3:56) to help take a 78-71 lead at the end of the third. New York outscored Memphis 35-19 and also outrebounded the Grizzlies 17-8 in the period.

Memphis shot nearly 50 percent in the first half, going 22-for-45 (.489) from the field. The Grizzlies held the Knicks offense to 17-for-50 (.340) shooting during the half and 4-for-15 (.267) from three. Memphis had 17 first-half assists, and set a season-high for blocks in a first half by sending back eight shots. New York grabbed eight offensive rebounds while Memphis had three in the half.

The Grizzlies attacked the basket to start the game, scoring 18 of their 26 points in the paint in the first quarter. Memphis shot an efficient 11-of-23 (.478) from the floor while holding New York to 8-of-27 (.296) during the period. The Grizzlies assisted on eight of their 11 baskets in the quarter.

Memphis’ offensive efficiency continued in the second quarter, as they hit 11-of-22 (.500) shots from the floor, which included shooting 4-of-9 (.444) from three-point range and had nine assists. The Grizzlies defense forced two shot clock violations and five total turnovers in the period. Memphis went on a 10-2 run over a 2:27 stretch (8:51 – 6:24) to help give them a 52-43 lead at halftime.

Next Game

The Grizzlies host the top team in the Eastern Conference, the Toronto Raptors, on Tuesday, November 27 at FedExForum at 7 p.m. CT. Come out to FedExForum to support the team, tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2018-19 Season Tickets or 10-Game Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. Single Game Tickets are also available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).

Team Quotes

On whether the team is too dependent on Mike Conley down the stretch based on these past two games: No I think that, that is the league. Your two best players, or whoever your best players are down the stretch, you put the ball in their hands and give them opportunities to make plays. We have guys that are capable around those guys. There is no doubt about that. Obviously what Mike brings to us is huge. The combination of him and Marc [Gasol] together is a stress on defenses, there is no doubt about that. So we depend on him down the stretch. We live and die with that. Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff On getting more secondary scoring: We have done a really good job on sharing the ball. If you look at what we have done from an assist standpoint, we move the ball and that creates opportunities for other people. We have to continue to do that. Mike [Conley] and Marc [Gasol] are our triggers. Jaren [Jackson Jr.] has the ability to score down in that low post and knock down threes. I think he has been making his threes more consistently of late. There is nothing to panic about. We’re fine. Tonight we just had a lapse in a quarter and when you do that it can just bite you in the ass. Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff On Jaren Jackson Jr. defense: He was a monster on the defensive end. All the shots that he blocked, the shots that he changed, they switched out to him with a small on him, and he kept the small in front of him and ended up blocking his shot – those are the things we need to be able to see. Again, there is no doubt in my mind, who Jaren Jackson is going to be. He is going to be a special player in this league. There is no doubt about it. So it is a work in progress. He is putting in the time, coaching staff is putting in the time with him, and he will get there. But I think what he did tonight at his size and his ability, there are not many guys who can do what he was able to do tonight Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff On what it will take to get teammates scoring: Run. We have to run. We have to get our stops and run. Get easy layups. Once we run and create triggers, shots are going to be a lot easier. When they slow us down, obviously we’ve got to go through Mike [Conley] or myself. Once it’s the break, it’s kind of like a free for all – whoever hustles the most is going to get it Marc Gasol On the Grizzlies not generating turnovers: I think our paint is more wide open. I think our weak side is a little too concerned about their man. It all starts on the ball. The whole defense starts with the guy on the ball. If the guy on the ball is putting pressure, it dictates what I’m going to do. If the guy on the ball has space, then it puts me in a worse spot and puts the guy behind in a worse spot. so, the guy on the ball really dictates every possession, whatever that is. We have to do a better job of everybody being connected and communicating and sticking our nose in there a little more than we have the last two games, especially when there are quarters that it’s really obviously that we’re not doing it, getting rejected Marc Gasol On tying a Grizzlies record with seven blocked shots: I’m just trying to help the guards, help myself if someone is attacking me, picking my moments better and trying not to pick up a foul. Mostly, I’m just trying to get the ball at its peak. Jaren Jackson Jr. On the balance between not picking up fouls and playing aggressive defensively: I’ll get it eventually. I don’t think I’m all the way there with it, I still foul a little bit. I think eventually, I’ll find the clear balance in the world between fouls and blocking shots. It’s a fine line. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Player Notes

Marc Gasol led all scorers with 27 points while grabbing a team-high eight rebounds, and had a season-high tying five blocks.

led all scorers with 27 points while grabbing a team-high eight rebounds, and had a season-high tying five blocks. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 16 points on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting, which included a career-high 4-for-4 from three-point range. Jackson set a career-high for blocks with seven. His seven blocks tied the Grizzlies rookie record for blocks in a game, a feat that Pau Gasol accomplished twice and Bryant Reeves did once.

scored 16 points on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting, which included a career-high 4-for-4 from three-point range. Jackson set a career-high for blocks with seven. His seven blocks tied the Grizzlies rookie record for blocks in a game, a feat that accomplished twice and Bryant Reeves did once. Mike Conley had a double-double for the second-straight game with 23 points and a season-high tying 11 assists.

Get the App

Download or Update the Official Grizzlies App