Postgame Report: Williamson takes over in Grizziles 144-113 loss to Pelicans

Leaders

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies dropped a Southwestern Division matchup 144-113 to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night at FedExForum.

The Grizzlies did most of their damage in the first quarter from close range with 15 of their first 17 points coming from inside the paint on high percentage shots. The Pelicans were unable to get Zion Williamson in rhythm early and had no answer for Ja Morant’s dives toward the rim. Morant made five of his six first quarter shots to lead the Grizzlies with 10 points in the opening period along with three assists and two rebounds. However, an 8-2 run at the end of the first quarter fueled by six quick points from Williamson brought the Pelicans within three points, 32-29.

Williamson continued his offensive takeover into the second quarter and with the help of Josh Hart (5-6 FG) the Pelicans outscored Memphis 34-26 in the period. Williamson, Hart and Morant led scoring with 15 points each in the first half. The Pelicans used 11 turnovers and a four-minute scoring drought from the Grizzlies to take the 63-58 lead into the locker room.

The Pelicans distanced themselves in the third quarter as the Grizzlies struggled to stop Williamson, who added nine points in the period to help extend New Orleans lead to 20. Morant and Dillon Brooks delivered strong performances in the fourth quarter, but the deficit proved to be insurmountable.

Morant led the Grizzlies with 28 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Kyle Anderson added 19 points, six rebounds and three assists. Brooks ended the night with 18 points and passed Marc Gasol for 7th on the Grizzlies All-Time 3-pointers list. The matchup is the Grizzlies’ second loss to the Pelicans in as many games this season. Memphis falls to 11-12.

Williamson finished with 31 points, seven rebounds and six assists while Hart added 27 points off the bench. Brandon Ingram ended the night with 22 points and went 4-for-4 from 3-point range. The Pelicans finished the night shooting 61.5 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from 3-point range. New Orleans moves to 12-15.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will be back in action at the FedExForum at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Fans can watch the game on Fox Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

