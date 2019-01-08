Postgame Report: Pelicans Proficient in the Paint as Grizzlies Fall 114-95

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night New Orleans outscored Memphis 61-44 in the second half. In the first half, New Orleans finished with an assist/turnover ratio of 1.09 (12/11) to Memphis's 2.13 (17/8). In the second half, New Orleans improved their ratio to 5.0 (15/3), while Memphis dropped to 1.1 (11/10) Key Run of the Night New Orleans went on a 15-0 run to help lead 86-73 at the end of the third. The Grizzlies would not recover the deficit for the rest of the game.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies lost to the New Orleans Pelicans, 114-95, on Monday night at Smoothie King Center. The Grizzlies drop to 18-22 on the season and are now 8-13 on the road. The Pelicans improved to 19-22 on the year.

Memphis surrendered 70 points in the paint to New Orleans, the most by an opponent this season. The Pelicans shot 35-of-54 (.648) in the lane. The Grizzlies scored 42 points on 21-of-33 (.636) shooting inside the paint.

Mike Conley recorded his fifth double-double of the year with 22 points and 10 assists. Conley now has 16 games with 20+ points and 10+ assists, surpassing Mike Bibby for the most in franchise history. Conley has averaged 24.6 points in the last three games. JaMychal Green came off the bench to provide 16 points and five rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 12 points in 21 minutes, his fourth-straight game scoring in double figures.

The Pelicans shot over 10 percent better than the Grizzlies in the game, going 44-for-79 (.557) while Memphis went 35-for-78 (.449). The Grizzlies turned the ball over 18 times in the game, leading to 26 points for the Pelicans. Memphis has surrendered 26 points off turnovers in the last two games.

Anthony Davis logged his 28th double-double of the season with 36 points and 13 rebounds. Davis now has 11 consecutive games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. Rookie Frank Jackson scored a career-high 17 points off the bench. Julius Randle added 15 points and nine rebounds. Jrue Holiday chipped in with 13 points and a team-high six assists. Elfrid Payton finished with 11 points.

After Memphis began the third quarter with a 9-2 start, New Orleans went on a 15-0 run to help lead 86-73 at the end of the third. The Grizzlies cooled down in the third, shooting just 6-for-18 (.333) from the field. Memphis committed six turnovers (12 points for the Pelicans), while New Orleans had none in the period. Conley scored 14 of the Grizzlies’ 22 points during the third.



Offense wasn’t a problem in the first half, with the Grizzlies making half their shots by going 21-for-42 (.500) and the Pelicans shooting 22-for-38 (.579). Memphis struggled from beyond the arc, shooting just 4-for-18 (.222) while New Orleans rarely attempted a three, going 2-for-6 (.333) in the half. The Grizzlies handed out 17 assists in the half, with nine coming from Conley. New Orleans outscored Memphis 40-26 in the paint during the first half, with Davis’ 23 points making up a majority of them, to lead 53-51 at halftime.The Grizzlies’ struggles carried over into the fourth quarter, with the Pelicans making 10-of-19 (.526) shots overall. Memphis shot 8-of-18 (.444) in the quarter, and committed four turnovers. The Grizzlies committed 10 turnovers in the second half, which led to 15 Pelicans points, while New Orleans only had three turnovers for seven Memphis points.

The teams started the game at a quick pace, with Memphis shooting 12-for-22 (.545) and New Orleans going 14-for-20 (.700) in the first quarter. The Grizzlies converted six Pelicans turnovers into 11 points during the period. The teams combined for 46 points in the paint, but shot 1-for-9 from three. Memphis went on an 11-2 run from 4:00 to 1:58 (2:02 run), but Davis was in rhythm early for New Orleans, scoring 19 points in the quarter on 9-of-10 shooting to help them lead 31-27.

The second quarter was a back-and-forth affair, with neither team leading by more than four points. The Grizzlies made 9-of-20 (3-11 3P) shots in the quarter, assisting on eight of them. The Pelicans shot 8-of-18 (2-4 3P), with over half of their points coming in the paint (12) during the period.

Team Quotes

On the Pelicans dominating the free throw line: You cannot overcome it. You give a team 90 points in the paint and at the free throw line, and you cannot overcome that. Just too many times tonight we just didn’t do the job that needed to be done understanding our weak-side positioning and where we are supposed to be, how we take the roller out of the game, how we try to keep the ball out of the middle of the floor. Just over and over again, we had lapses and a team that’s this skilled offensively, we can’t make those mistakes. It’s a matter of all of us getting out of our heads, getting out of our way, and feeling like it’s an avalanche and one play leads to another play. Now our emotions are involved in it because we are feeling the pressure of the situation and the circumstances. We just have to be better and it is everybody. Every responsibility, every coverage, every closeout, every contested shot. That’s how we are going to build and right now, tonight specifically, we didn’t do it enough. J.B. Bickerstaff On the distractions off the court: There are distractions. There were some things that happened that did carry some weight with the guys in the locker room. We can’t make excuses. There are distractions everywhere. We have to find a way to galvanize in this moment, no matter what the circumstances are. We have to come together and we have to carry one another through. J.B. Bickerstaff On the struggles that Memphis had tonight after getting into foul trouble and defending the Pelicans’ attack: We all got in foul trouble. They did a good job of attacking off the dribble. They held the ball and would then do a good job of attacking left and right. It’s a good isolation team that we got and they did a good job of keeping guys moving on the backside and creating that spacing for their offense. We did not do a good job of making those rotations and I think they scored 70 points in the paint and that’s hard to recover from and beat a team like that. Marc Gasol On trying to play out of the current slump: We have to figure out how to win as a team when things don’t go our way. Right now things aren’t going our way and teams are doing a good job of taking away what we are trying to do, so we have to figure out ways to play out of that. Don’t allow the other team to execute and get you away from what you are trying to do and find different ways to attack. We need to be successful and we’ve got to get our confidence back on both ends of the floor. I think right now our confidence is really fragile and when something bad happens, specially in the second half, we kind of panic and a six or eight point deficit goes to 16. Add that with our struggles defensively, on offense that’s really hard to recover from. I think everyone is giving their effort but now we also have to put discipline and everything into it and help your brothers out. Help the next man up and be positive with everyone and I have no doubt we can come out better than we are, because we are a better team than we are showing right now. Marc Gasol On trying to get Marc Gasol more involved in the offense like earlier in the season: We’re just trying to get him easy shots and easy opportunities. It’s not easy in this league, they do a good job of scouting and trying to take away guys every night. [Anthony Davis] is no slouch. Defensively he is very good, so we’re just trying to move Marc around a little bit in different areas, trying to find different positions for him to be successful, and allow him to feel that swagger and confidence that he always play with. Mike Conley

Player Notes

