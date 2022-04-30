Postgame Report: Grizzlies advance to Second Round with 114-106 victory over Timberwolves in Game 6

Leaders

finished the night with 23 points on 5-for-9 shooting from three with seven rebounds. Dillon Brooks poured in 23 points on 5-for-6 shooting from three with three rebounds and two assists. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies trailed 84-74 at the end of the third quarter before the Grizzlies overcame another double-digit deficit, using a 14-5 on their way to a 40-point fourth quarter. Jackson Jr. scored 12 points in the fourth quarter as the Grizzlies held the Timberwolves to just 22 points in the final 12 minutes.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies clinched their first playoff series in seven years with a 114-106 Game 6 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

Desmond Bane finished the night with 23 points on 5-for-9 shooting from three with seven rebounds. Dillon Brooks poured in 23 points on 5-for-6 shooting from three with three rebounds and two assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. notched a double-double with 18 points and a season-high 14 rebounds. Ja Morant nearly recorded a triple-double with 17 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Brandon Clarke also recorded a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds to go with five assists and three blocks.

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 30 points, five rebounds and five assists. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 18 points with 10 rebounds.

The Grizzlies trailed 52-49 at the half after a 16-point performance from Edwards in the first quarter. Bane went 3-for-5 from three to lead the Grizzlies with 15 points at the half, while Edwards poured in 20 points and three rebounds. Clarke added 12 points and five rebounds in the first half.

The Grizzlies notched their third double-digit comeback victory in the first round series to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals.

Next Game

The Grizzlies open Second Round with a best-of-7 series against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, May 1 at 2:30 p.m. Fans can watch on ABC and listen on ESPN 92.9 FM