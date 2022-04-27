Postgame Report: Morant’s last second game winner lifts Grizzlies over Timberwolves in Game 5

On the fourth quarter: Tons of credit to our guys just staying the course. I thought our defense was in a great spot all game long. Our offense was struggling for the majority of the game. I just kept telling them throughout the game, just keep chipping away. We’re playing the right way, we’re doing everything we need to do on the defensive end. We’re having to make them earn tough shots. Obviously, there’s things that we can always clean up, but I thought for the most part, our effort was great. Our execution was great defensively. Our execution offense was great. Just missing open shots, missing layups, missing threes, missing free throws. Our spirit never wavered. This was a tough test, and for our guys to battle for 48 minutes, (Jaren Jackson Jr.) goes out, and then we go super, super small, which we obviously haven’t done a whole lot of this year. And, what an amazing spark that group had to just keep chipping away and come up with crucial stops and crucial buckets down the end. Taylor Jenkins

On Ja Morant in the fourth quarter: He was huge. He just kept staying the course. I know just like the whole team, he wasn’t having the best start. But, I thought he was doing everything possible offensively and defensively, just shots weren’t falling. When he was making plays, we weren’t making shots off his passes. His communication with his teammates was phenomenal. His dialogue with me, he just had a smile on his face. He’s just like, ‘Man, I’ve made that shot a million times.’ And I’m like, ‘And you’re going to make the next one, just keep shooting, keep attacking.’ This is what’s the fun part about playoff basketball. You don’t know how you’re going to win. You’ve just got to keep chipping away. Just keep trusting it, and obviously he had a brilliant fourth quarter. I thought he had some great one-on-one defense as well, along with the collective effort, the team defense. And then, the spark he and Tyus (Jones) set with the pace and the ball movement. He obviously steps up, Ja knocks down some big free throws late in the game too, and obviously two huge buckets, and obviously that game winner. So, just credit to him, credit to the team. Just keep putting a smile on our face and say hey, we’re going to find a way, we’re going to find a way, and I’m just really proud of him and proud of the group. Taylor Jenkins

On the decision to go with a small lineup: We’ve talked about using lineups like that. It hasn’t been maybe our first adjustment when we’ve gone into the game, but as we were reading the game and just reading the lineups and reading what the spark that we needed, certain matchups that might work for us. And, obviously they’re tough to match up with when you’re playing normal lineups that we’ve done all season long. But, I kind of just went with a gut feel. I’m just proud of the guys, their dialogue, their communication, the execution of our coverages. We try not to change much throughout the game. We just kept doing what we were doing, no matter who was in the game, and then just the spark that that group was playing with. They were scrapping, they were coming up with loose balls, diving on the floor, coming up with 50/50 balls off of boards. And then, even when they score, we just got the ball at the end and just kept pushing it. I thought you could just see the change in the energy and the pace, and when we get going like that, we can go on some nice runs. Taylor Jenkins

On whether Ja Morant’s dunk was a spark for the team: Yeah. Obviously it got the group going. I think it got him going, got the crowd going for sure. The energy, as I said from our group, I think the energy in the building from our fans was unreal in the fourth quarter. We just kept feeding off our fans. Hopefully they were feeding off of us. That dunk definitely was a momentum booster. It got Ja going, but I think it just got the entire group going, just to say hey, we’re just going to keep chipping away if we just keep playing the right way, something’s going to break through for us, and it did. Taylor Jenkins

On whether the last play was executed the way it was drawn up: Yeah, that’s the way we were doing it. We were trying to just get the job. The ball at the top of the key was space. Knowing that in three-point-whatever seconds, he was going to be able to make one, two dribbles, and get to the rim. Obviously, (Jarred) Vanderbilt came over and did a heck of a job with the rim. Ja made a heck of a move to avoid, and the ball rattled in. So, it’s a play we’ve worked on before. Great execution. Great find by (Dillon Brooks) with length on the passer. And then, Ja made a heck of a move and a heck of a finish. Taylor Jenkins

On how to get Jaren Jackson Jr. going for the rest of the playoffs: Just keep trusting him. Just keep telling him to keep putting in the work. That’s what we’re doing. I mean, he’s still got to find a way. Big believer in what he can do for us. His teammates are continuing to pump him up. His spirits are good. Obviously, another night where he doesn’t get to be on the floor that much. But, he’s just got to keep learning and growing, knowing that he can have a significant impact on the series for us. Taylor Jenkins

On Brandon Clarke’s energy and tenacity on the glass: It’s super important for us. It’s (Clarke) playing to his strengths, for sure. Getting nine offensive rebounds, not sure how we calculate it, but so many tip-outs in that fourth quarter. He’s going up against big time size, length, physicality in there. If he can get to his spot on the board and get good position, whether he’s going to come down with it or whether he’s going to tip it out to his teammates. A number of them just getting kicked out to (Desmond Bane) or (Brooks) or (Morant) or Tyus (Jones) on the perimeter. Those are momentum plays for us. We keep talking about just trying to make winning plays, and that’s what we want our five men to do. We’ve been doing all season long, and the fact that he’s doing that here in the playoffs to make an impact, especially in meaningful, winning moments, huge credit to him to continue to play with that energy. Taylor Jenkins

On the team’s fight: It’s been there all year, the fight, just resiliency to come back. We saw a bunch of players had that, and we just came together to make it happen. Can never look at one play and just let it impact you going forward. You just have to keep going. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On if Ja Morant’s dunk was the best he’s seen from him: Probably not. That's what’s pretty funny about it. My view of it was crazy. Just like, baseline. But it's up there. Maybe top three. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On staying out of foul trouble: Show hands. Be aware. Don't get charges. Just play smarter. You can say all you want about calls, but you’ve just gotta be smarter and I’ve got to own it myself. You’ve got to be better. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On his view of Morant’s dunk: Pretty usual. It's hard to get as excited because I've been seeing him do all these things every game. So, I add that to the list of the cool stuff. But, it was dope. It was crazy. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On Morant’s game winner: It was very important. Great timing by him. Whenever you might have a little dip, everyone's going to cheer you on, the fans, the bench. Everybody is going to cheer you on. So, that's the obvious. If he was struggling, I didn't really know. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On Dillon Brooks guarding Karl-Anthony Towns: He did great. He's one of the best defenders in our league, probably the top perimeter defender. To see him take on that challenge, it's not surprising to me, but definitely something I'm glad everybody got to see. He did great. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On the game changing after his dunk: I really wasn't excited about the dunk. It was over a guard, that’s pretty easy. It definitely ignited the crowd. Gave us some energy. From then on, pretty much, just being very aggressive. I'm not going to speak on what else sparked me Ja Morant

On playing in small lineups: A lot of floor spacing. Guys would knock down the three ball, able to get out and run once we rebound. Playing alongside Tyus (Jones) takes some of the ball handling pressure off me. You have another great point guard who can make plays for everybody and also score for himself. It was big time. We had a lot of guys come in and contribute a big time for us, and help us come back and get a win. Ja Morant

On the last play: Go get a bucket, Ja. Ja Morant

On changing shoes in the second quarter: The KD’s were a little slippery on the bottom. I don't know if it's because I didn't wear him in a while or if it was the court. My Kobe’s were actually still slippery, but at that point, I was too tired to even try to change into another pair. I didn’t even feel like tying my shoes, honestly. Ja Morant

On how he felt after a tough win: I mean, it feels good when you win. But, me personally, I'm tired of it. I’m tired of playing from behind. Game 2, you see what happens when we come out play from the jump. We’ve just got to have that mindset that we had going into Game 2 into Game 6. Not give them too much life. Go ahead and come out and play hard. Play with energy. Start early. Last three games, we haven't played our basketball. Weren’t knocking down shots, but we battled. Me personally, I'm giving it my all. Ready to lay down. Ja Morant

On Minnesota’s blitzing: I don't know if everybody watched the games or not. I see a lot of talk but if you come off a ball screen and you’re getting blitz and there's another body after the blitz, best thing to do is pass the ball. That's what I've been doing. I got teammates who can make shots, so I don't have no problem with it. I've been preaching since I've been here that as long as I win, I don't care about my stats. I can have zero points, I don't care, if we win. My job is go out there and make the best play. If I’m seeing three bodies, I know there’s somebody open. That's why my assists have been up in this series. First two games, they were allowing me to get downhill and take away my teammates. The last three, they've been showing me five bodies every time I have the ball or every time I attack the rack. I’ve just been making the open pass and trusting my guys to knock down a shot. If they missed, then I come back now next play and if the same thing happens I'm going to pass it again because I have the utmost confidence in those guys. Ja Morant

On making defensive adjustments: Just forcing guys into tough shots and you rebounding. That's our motto. That's what we try to do. We take guys out of things they want to do and try to force them into tougher shots and something else. In that fourth, we pretty much locked in, all five. Our bench and our coaching staff, hearing the play calls and calling out to plays and for us to know what's coming. Not leaving guys on the island, showing bodies, rotating. After that, it's rebound and run. Ja Morant

On the effectiveness of having a small lineup: It seems like it was working out tonight when you can put a guard on KAT (Karl-Anthony Towns) at times. We have guards that can guard bigs. We just have a team that really wants to win. We have guys that really hustle, so you really put out any five you want and you know something good is going to end up happening. Brandon Clarke

On what the fourth quarter felt like: I was just focused on trying to win, trying to find a way to help us win. That’s just been me the whole year really, just kind of bringing that fight and bringing that kind of energy off the bench. That's really what I do, and Coach (Jenkins) trusted me to be in the game in the fourth. I just knew that I was trying to find a way to win and just trying to make plays to just get boards and pass it out and let Des (Desmond Bane) or Ja (Morant) hit the big shots and it was just me trying to try to find a way to win tonight. Brandon Clarke

On his tip-in: I was happy because when I tipped it, I hit the ball really hard. I thought it was going to fly all the way down the court, but I guess I hit it the perfect way to Ja’s hands. Ja was wide opened and hit the three. It was awesome to see that because we were down by one at the time and that was when we had finally gotten the lead. It was crazy. Brandon Clarke

On what he was saying to Ja at the end of the game: I was like, ‘Thank God, we got you. And thank God that you're as good as you are.’ Because we had just fought so hard, and Ant (Anthony Edwards) hit a really tough three. And I was just like, ‘you know, it's fine though, because we got 12’ and we got a player that can make a really big time finish. And I was like thank God that we got you there. Brandon Clarke

On reacting to Ja’s dunk: That was crazy. We didn't really talk about it much until after the game, but I was I was right there. I always get the best views of his dunks. It was crazy. I was right there. I was like, ‘Yo, he just brought the ball all the way back and flushed it hard.’ I think that's a play that can really get us going can really get as high. That's something that Ja has done the past three years and just a really awesome play. Brandon Clarke

On knowing when to crash the boards: I told Ja every time that he drives - I'm going to be there - so just shoot it. I'm going to be there to either grab it, and finish it for him. I told Des and Dillon (Brooks) to just drive and I'm going to be there for you whether you're going to pass it to me, or you are going to shoot it and I'm going to be there for the board. That's something that we've done the past three years, but something that we've done a bunch this year. Brandon Clarke

On describing the fourth quarter: I mean, there's no quit in this team. I've said it multiple times that this is the most resilient team, most together team that I've been a part of - and it was on full display tonight. We're at our home arena down, down late. Their players talking about ‘Oh, they're about to fold, about to fold.’ I knew that wasn't the case and we just kept chipping away, kept trusting and what we do got some stops and was able to make some shots down the stretch. Desmond Bane

On the effectiveness of playing a small lineup: I agree with him (Brandon), Tyus (Jones) gives us another ball handler, another guy that can make shots - he's a smart player who knows where to be on the defensive end of the floor. He's a winner. I mean, everywhere he's been he's won. So, I liked that lineup for sure. Desmond Bane

On big momentum shift moment: I think it really started on a defensive end. I mean, once we get stops, when we get out in transition, I've said it time and time again, we're one of the best teams in the league. When we're able to find our pace in that fourth quarter and the fans got into it and you could kind of just feel the momentum starting to shift our way. Desmond Bane

On his reaction to guarding D’Angelo Russell: He likes to shoot the off the dribble three and doesn't really play all the way to the rim. If he does, he's playing off two feet so once I got him inside the 3-point line, just try to be physical with him and stay on the ground, be the second one off the ground so he doesn't get me with a shot fake or something like that and was able to get to stop. Desmond Bane