Postgame Report: Morant’s last second game winner lifts Grizzlies over Timberwolves in Game 5
Key Stat of the Night
- The Grizzlies outscored the Timberwolves 37-24 to overcome a once 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter with the help of 18 points for Ja Morant.
- Memphis outrebounded Minnesota 18-10 in the fourth quarter, including 10 boards from Brandon Clarke. The Grizzlies’ 10 offensive rebounds led to a 12-0 second chance points advantage in the fourth quarter.
Key Run of the Night
- The Grizzlies trailed 99-88 before outscoring the Timberwolves 23-10 in the final 6:43 of the game. After an equalizing 3-pointer from Anthony Edwards with 3.7 remaining, Ja Morant used a left-handed layup to give the Grizzlies the decisive lead with 1.0 second remaining.
Game Recap
The Memphis Grizzlies overcame a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Timberwolves and take a 3-2 series lead on Tuesday night at FedExForum.
With the score tied at 109-109 with 3.7 seconds remaining after an Anthony Edwards 3-pointer, Ja Morant took the inbounds pass and drove to the lane, flying through the paint and lifting a left-handed layup into the bucket to give the Grizzlies the decisive 111-109 lead with 1.0 second remaining.
Morant quietly approached a triple-double in the first three quarters before exploding with 18 points in the fourth. Morant finishing with 30 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists to go with three steals. Desmond Bane followed with 25 points and four rebounds, while Brandon Clarke notched another postseason double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds in 36 minutes off the bench.
Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 28 points and 12 rebounds, while Edwards scored 22 points. D’Angelo Russell added 12 points and eight assists in the loss.
The Grizzlies opened the game on a 13-5 run before the Timberwolves settled in with a run of their own to take a 31-28 lead after one quarter. Bane scored 15 points in the first half on 5-for-10 shooting, while Edwards led the Timberwolves with 14 points and gave them a 55-53 lead at the half.
The Timberwolves jumped out to a double-digit lead in the third quarter as Towns and Edwards looked to distance themselves with an 85-74 lead at the end of the third. Down 13 points with 9:38 remaining in the game, Morant helped spark a 23-10 run in the final 6:43 of the game to deliver the victory. The Grizzlies outrebounded the 18-10 in the fourth quarter, with 10 of those boards coming from Clarke, who helped the Grizzlies scored 12 second chance points in the quarter.
Next Game
The Grizzlies look to advance to the next round in Game 6 in Minnesota on Friday, April 29. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Southeast and listen on ESPN 92.9 FM.
Team Quotes
On the fourth quarter:Tons of credit to our guys just staying the course. I thought our defense was in a great spot all game long. Our offense was struggling for the majority of the game. I just kept telling them throughout the game, just keep chipping away. We’re playing the right way, we’re doing everything we need to do on the defensive end. We’re having to make them earn tough shots. Obviously, there’s things that we can always clean up, but I thought for the most part, our effort was great. Our execution was great defensively. Our execution offense was great. Just missing open shots, missing layups, missing threes, missing free throws. Our spirit never wavered. This was a tough test, and for our guys to battle for 48 minutes, (Jaren Jackson Jr.) goes out, and then we go super, super small, which we obviously haven’t done a whole lot of this year. And, what an amazing spark that group had to just keep chipping away and come up with crucial stops and crucial buckets down the end.
On Ja Morant in the fourth quarter:He was huge. He just kept staying the course. I know just like the whole team, he wasn’t having the best start. But, I thought he was doing everything possible offensively and defensively, just shots weren’t falling. When he was making plays, we weren’t making shots off his passes. His communication with his teammates was phenomenal. His dialogue with me, he just had a smile on his face. He’s just like, ‘Man, I’ve made that shot a million times.’ And I’m like, ‘And you’re going to make the next one, just keep shooting, keep attacking.’ This is what’s the fun part about playoff basketball. You don’t know how you’re going to win. You’ve just got to keep chipping away. Just keep trusting it, and obviously he had a brilliant fourth quarter. I thought he had some great one-on-one defense as well, along with the collective effort, the team defense. And then, the spark he and Tyus (Jones) set with the pace and the ball movement. He obviously steps up, Ja knocks down some big free throws late in the game too, and obviously two huge buckets, and obviously that game winner. So, just credit to him, credit to the team. Just keep putting a smile on our face and say hey, we’re going to find a way, we’re going to find a way, and I’m just really proud of him and proud of the group.
On the decision to go with a small lineup:We’ve talked about using lineups like that. It hasn’t been maybe our first adjustment when we’ve gone into the game, but as we were reading the game and just reading the lineups and reading what the spark that we needed, certain matchups that might work for us. And, obviously they’re tough to match up with when you’re playing normal lineups that we’ve done all season long. But, I kind of just went with a gut feel. I’m just proud of the guys, their dialogue, their communication, the execution of our coverages. We try not to change much throughout the game. We just kept doing what we were doing, no matter who was in the game, and then just the spark that that group was playing with. They were scrapping, they were coming up with loose balls, diving on the floor, coming up with 50/50 balls off of boards. And then, even when they score, we just got the ball at the end and just kept pushing it. I thought you could just see the change in the energy and the pace, and when we get going like that, we can go on some nice runs.
On whether Ja Morant’s dunk was a spark for the team:Yeah. Obviously it got the group going. I think it got him going, got the crowd going for sure. The energy, as I said from our group, I think the energy in the building from our fans was unreal in the fourth quarter. We just kept feeding off our fans. Hopefully they were feeding off of us. That dunk definitely was a momentum booster. It got Ja going, but I think it just got the entire group going, just to say hey, we’re just going to keep chipping away if we just keep playing the right way, something’s going to break through for us, and it did.
On whether the last play was executed the way it was drawn up:Yeah, that’s the way we were doing it. We were trying to just get the job. The ball at the top of the key was space. Knowing that in three-point-whatever seconds, he was going to be able to make one, two dribbles, and get to the rim. Obviously, (Jarred) Vanderbilt came over and did a heck of a job with the rim. Ja made a heck of a move to avoid, and the ball rattled in. So, it’s a play we’ve worked on before. Great execution. Great find by (Dillon Brooks) with length on the passer. And then, Ja made a heck of a move and a heck of a finish.
On how to get Jaren Jackson Jr. going for the rest of the playoffs:Just keep trusting him. Just keep telling him to keep putting in the work. That’s what we’re doing. I mean, he’s still got to find a way. Big believer in what he can do for us. His teammates are continuing to pump him up. His spirits are good. Obviously, another night where he doesn’t get to be on the floor that much. But, he’s just got to keep learning and growing, knowing that he can have a significant impact on the series for us.
On Brandon Clarke’s energy and tenacity on the glass:It’s super important for us. It’s (Clarke) playing to his strengths, for sure. Getting nine offensive rebounds, not sure how we calculate it, but so many tip-outs in that fourth quarter. He’s going up against big time size, length, physicality in there. If he can get to his spot on the board and get good position, whether he’s going to come down with it or whether he’s going to tip it out to his teammates. A number of them just getting kicked out to (Desmond Bane) or (Brooks) or (Morant) or Tyus (Jones) on the perimeter. Those are momentum plays for us. We keep talking about just trying to make winning plays, and that’s what we want our five men to do. We’ve been doing all season long, and the fact that he’s doing that here in the playoffs to make an impact, especially in meaningful, winning moments, huge credit to him to continue to play with that energy.
On the team’s fight:It’s been there all year, the fight, just resiliency to come back. We saw a bunch of players had that, and we just came together to make it happen. Can never look at one play and just let it impact you going forward. You just have to keep going.
On if Ja Morant’s dunk was the best he’s seen from him:Probably not. That's what’s pretty funny about it. My view of it was crazy. Just like, baseline. But it's up there. Maybe top three.
On staying out of foul trouble:Show hands. Be aware. Don't get charges. Just play smarter. You can say all you want about calls, but you’ve just gotta be smarter and I’ve got to own it myself. You’ve got to be better.
On his view of Morant’s dunk:Pretty usual. It's hard to get as excited because I've been seeing him do all these things every game. So, I add that to the list of the cool stuff. But, it was dope. It was crazy.
On Morant’s game winner:It was very important. Great timing by him. Whenever you might have a little dip, everyone's going to cheer you on, the fans, the bench. Everybody is going to cheer you on. So, that's the obvious. If he was struggling, I didn't really know.
On Dillon Brooks guarding Karl-Anthony Towns:He did great. He's one of the best defenders in our league, probably the top perimeter defender. To see him take on that challenge, it's not surprising to me, but definitely something I'm glad everybody got to see. He did great.
On the game changing after his dunk:I really wasn't excited about the dunk. It was over a guard, that’s pretty easy. It definitely ignited the crowd. Gave us some energy. From then on, pretty much, just being very aggressive. I'm not going to speak on what else sparked me
On playing in small lineups:A lot of floor spacing. Guys would knock down the three ball, able to get out and run once we rebound. Playing alongside Tyus (Jones) takes some of the ball handling pressure off me. You have another great point guard who can make plays for everybody and also score for himself. It was big time. We had a lot of guys come in and contribute a big time for us, and help us come back and get a win.
On the last play:Go get a bucket, Ja.
On changing shoes in the second quarter:The KD’s were a little slippery on the bottom. I don't know if it's because I didn't wear him in a while or if it was the court. My Kobe’s were actually still slippery, but at that point, I was too tired to even try to change into another pair. I didn’t even feel like tying my shoes, honestly.
On how he felt after a tough win:I mean, it feels good when you win. But, me personally, I'm tired of it. I’m tired of playing from behind. Game 2, you see what happens when we come out play from the jump. We’ve just got to have that mindset that we had going into Game 2 into Game 6. Not give them too much life. Go ahead and come out and play hard. Play with energy. Start early. Last three games, we haven't played our basketball. Weren’t knocking down shots, but we battled. Me personally, I'm giving it my all. Ready to lay down.
On Minnesota’s blitzing:I don't know if everybody watched the games or not. I see a lot of talk but if you come off a ball screen and you’re getting blitz and there's another body after the blitz, best thing to do is pass the ball. That's what I've been doing. I got teammates who can make shots, so I don't have no problem with it. I've been preaching since I've been here that as long as I win, I don't care about my stats. I can have zero points, I don't care, if we win. My job is go out there and make the best play. If I’m seeing three bodies, I know there’s somebody open. That's why my assists have been up in this series. First two games, they were allowing me to get downhill and take away my teammates. The last three, they've been showing me five bodies every time I have the ball or every time I attack the rack. I’ve just been making the open pass and trusting my guys to knock down a shot. If they missed, then I come back now next play and if the same thing happens I'm going to pass it again because I have the utmost confidence in those guys.
On making defensive adjustments:Just forcing guys into tough shots and you rebounding. That's our motto. That's what we try to do. We take guys out of things they want to do and try to force them into tougher shots and something else. In that fourth, we pretty much locked in, all five. Our bench and our coaching staff, hearing the play calls and calling out to plays and for us to know what's coming. Not leaving guys on the island, showing bodies, rotating. After that, it's rebound and run.
On the effectiveness of having a small lineup:It seems like it was working out tonight when you can put a guard on KAT (Karl-Anthony Towns) at times. We have guards that can guard bigs. We just have a team that really wants to win. We have guys that really hustle, so you really put out any five you want and you know something good is going to end up happening.
On what the fourth quarter felt like:I was just focused on trying to win, trying to find a way to help us win. That’s just been me the whole year really, just kind of bringing that fight and bringing that kind of energy off the bench. That's really what I do, and Coach (Jenkins) trusted me to be in the game in the fourth. I just knew that I was trying to find a way to win and just trying to make plays to just get boards and pass it out and let Des (Desmond Bane) or Ja (Morant) hit the big shots and it was just me trying to try to find a way to win tonight.
On his tip-in:I was happy because when I tipped it, I hit the ball really hard. I thought it was going to fly all the way down the court, but I guess I hit it the perfect way to Ja’s hands. Ja was wide opened and hit the three. It was awesome to see that because we were down by one at the time and that was when we had finally gotten the lead. It was crazy.
On what he was saying to Ja at the end of the game:I was like, ‘Thank God, we got you. And thank God that you're as good as you are.’ Because we had just fought so hard, and Ant (Anthony Edwards) hit a really tough three. And I was just like, ‘you know, it's fine though, because we got 12’ and we got a player that can make a really big time finish. And I was like thank God that we got you there.
On reacting to Ja’s dunk:That was crazy. We didn't really talk about it much until after the game, but I was I was right there. I always get the best views of his dunks. It was crazy. I was right there. I was like, ‘Yo, he just brought the ball all the way back and flushed it hard.’ I think that's a play that can really get us going can really get as high. That's something that Ja has done the past three years and just a really awesome play.
On knowing when to crash the boards:I told Ja every time that he drives - I'm going to be there - so just shoot it. I'm going to be there to either grab it, and finish it for him. I told Des and Dillon (Brooks) to just drive and I'm going to be there for you whether you're going to pass it to me, or you are going to shoot it and I'm going to be there for the board. That's something that we've done the past three years, but something that we've done a bunch this year.
On describing the fourth quarter:I mean, there's no quit in this team. I've said it multiple times that this is the most resilient team, most together team that I've been a part of - and it was on full display tonight. We're at our home arena down, down late. Their players talking about ‘Oh, they're about to fold, about to fold.’ I knew that wasn't the case and we just kept chipping away, kept trusting and what we do got some stops and was able to make some shots down the stretch.
On the effectiveness of playing a small lineup:I agree with him (Brandon), Tyus (Jones) gives us another ball handler, another guy that can make shots - he's a smart player who knows where to be on the defensive end of the floor. He's a winner. I mean, everywhere he's been he's won. So, I liked that lineup for sure.
On big momentum shift moment:I think it really started on a defensive end. I mean, once we get stops, when we get out in transition, I've said it time and time again, we're one of the best teams in the league. When we're able to find our pace in that fourth quarter and the fans got into it and you could kind of just feel the momentum starting to shift our way.
On his reaction to guarding D’Angelo Russell:He likes to shoot the off the dribble three and doesn't really play all the way to the rim. If he does, he's playing off two feet so once I got him inside the 3-point line, just try to be physical with him and stay on the ground, be the second one off the ground so he doesn't get me with a shot fake or something like that and was able to get to stop.
On reacting to Ja’s dunk:Just poor guy. I mean, having to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. And yeah, Ja does what he does, but poor guy. I like (Malik) Beasley too, but poor guy.
Team Notables
- The Memphis Grizzlies took the 3-2 series lead with their 111-109 comeback victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves at FedExForum on Tuesday night. The Grizzlies will travel to Minneapolis for Game 6 on Friday, April 26.
- With tonight’s 13-point comeback in the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies became the first team in NBA history to have multiple wins in a single playoff series in which they trailed by double-digits entering the fourth quarter (via ESPN).
- Memphis outscored the Timberwolves 23-6 in second chance points and 62-38 in points in the paint. Memphis led the league in both categories during the regular season.
- The Grizzlies outrebounded the Timberwolves 53-42 overall and 18-6 on the offensive glass.
- Memphis shot 15% from 3-point range in the first three quarters before draining 4-of-8 threes in their fourth quarter comeback
Player Notables
- Ja Morant led the Grizzlies’ fourth quarter comeback, finishing with 30 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists to go with three steals. Morant quietly approached a triple-double before throwing down an emphatic dunk to end the third quarter, followed by an 18-point performance in the fourth quarter. Morant’s 18 fourth quarter points is the most in a single quarter in Memphis Grizzlies playoff history.
- Desmond Bane followed with 25 points and four rebounds. Bane led the way during the first half, scoring 15 points on 5-for-10 shooting in the first two quarters.
- Bane has made 22 3‐pointers in five games this postseason, just two 3s shy of tying the franchise record for a single postseason. That record is held by Quincy Pondexter, who made 24 3‐pointers in 19 games during the Grizzlies’ run to the 2013 Western Conference Finals.
- Brandon Clarke notched another double-double with 21 points 15 rebounds in 36 minutes off the bench. Clarke grabbed 10 rebounds, including seven on the offensive end in the fourth quarter, helping fuel the comeback.
- Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 28 points and 12 rebounds, his fourth double-double of the series.
- Anthony Edwards recorded a double-doubled for the second consecutive game with 15 points and 11 rebounds.