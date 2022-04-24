Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall in game four as Timberwolves even series 2-2

Leaders

Key Stat of the Night Desmond Bane led all players with 34 points on 8-for-12 shooting from 3-point range, while Ja Morant notched a double-double with 11 points and 14 assists. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies pulled within two points in the final minute of the game but couldn't overcome a strong performance from Karl-Anthony Towns, who finished with 33 points and 14 rebounds.

The Memphis Grizzles dropped game 4 of their Western Conference playoff series, falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118, on Saturday night to even the first round series at 2-2.

The Grizzlies pulled within two points in the final minute of the game but couldn’t overcome a strong performance from Karl-Anthony Towns, who finished with 33 points and 14 rebounds. Anthony Edwards scored 24 points with four rebounds and four assists.

Desmond Bane led all players with 34 points on 8-for-12 shooting from 3-point range, while Ja Morant notched a double-double with 11 points and 14 assists. Dillon Brooks scored 24 points with two rebounds and Brandon Clarke added 15 points, five rebounds and four assists off the bench.

The Timberwolves led 60-56 at halftime with Towns scoring 14 points with 10 rebounds. Bane kept the Grizzlies close with 21 points on 6-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies pushed for another come from behind victory with a strong fourth quarter but came up just short as the Timberwolves kept the lead to even the series.

The Grizzlies look to regain the series lead on Tuesday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. CT at FedExForum. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Southeast and listen on ESPN 92.9 FM.

Team Quotes On the team's fouls... "I mean, we’ve got to play better, but in my opinion, one of the most poorly officiated games I've ever seen in my NBA career. All five of our starters borderline fouled out in the first quarter. Ten plus foul difference, forty free throws. Yeah, some things we’ve got to clean and get better at, but I’ve never seen a more inconsistent and arrogant officiated game. So I'll take whatever hit’s coming my way, gotta protect our guys. We know we’ve gotta get better, but from the get-go it was foul, foul, foul, foul, foul, inconsistency. There was actually one play where a foul whistle was blown before contact was even made; it's embarrassing. You know, but I'm always going to look in the mirror and say, ' how do we play better, how do we coach better.' But I'm at a loss of words, and that's not, I’m not going to go far as saying that’s the reason we lost, but I’m going to let it be known that that’s messed up and arrogance and inconsistency and big fan, you know, of the, whatever." Taylor Jenkins On the foul trouble affecting the game plan... "It definitely affects it, and when, where we got out there, we’ve just got to play better." Taylor Jenkins On the officiating... "I don't even want to talk about officiating. Like, when I was growing up, when I was in the league the first three years, and I watched playoff basketball, like there was barely any calls called. They let the players play, figure it out. I felt like they just wanted to run the show. They wanted their name on TV for free; their name's all over that TV, all three of them. Drives were the same. It should be called out. I ain't the one to be fined for that." Dillon Brooks On foul trouble... "Obviously, it affects the rhythm, but I'm a professional. I'm ready to play no matter what the cost is. Yeah, obviously, I had minor slippage towards the end of the game; we're down one and missing rebounds, missing guys on the rim. So, you know, you can't put everything on the officiating. You know, some of it's us. We just got to be able to keep guys in front and bring the energy and bring the intensity, and that's game." Dillon Brooks On the officiating... "Me too. Shit was terrible. I don't even foul like that. Look, top four guys. I look at our starting five. (Dillon Brooks) five, Jaren (Jackson Jr.) six, (Xavier Tillman) five, (Desmond Bane) five, me four. Kyle (Anderson) four. It's crazy, but yeah, I'm right behind Coach (Taylor Jenkins). I'll take mine, too." Ja Morant On their game plan... "Pretty much, they just adjusted, changed their game plan. First two games, they pretty much stayed home to our shooters, allowing me to get downhill. Now, every time I come off, I'm seeing three bodies. They just throwing the home team for it. Only thing I can do after that is just make the right play. That's why you see, I had 15 assists in this game. I know a lot of people don't like that, that I don't have 30 every night, but you know, fifteen assists after all the fouls we had, shot 40 free throws, and we still lose by one. Obviously, I feel like we didn't play our best basketball the last two games, and was able to win Game 3 and then come in and fight back, and they made some tough shots. (Karl-Anthony Towns) actually responded like a superstar should, and we lost by one tonight. Pretty much, nothin' to hang our heads about, nothin' to be mad at. Series tied 2-2. We know what this team is capable of. It’s three game series now, and we got an opportunity with two of them at home. Just gotta go study the film and correct whatever we got to, and hopefully, the other guys correct their selves, too." Ja Morant