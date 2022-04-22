Postgame Report: Grizzlies use 26-point comeback to take 2-1 series lead over Timberwolves

Leaders

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies overcame a 26-point deficit to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-95 and take the series lead on Thursday night.

The comeback was the largest come-from-behind win in franchise playoff history and ties the largest comeback victory in club history.

Desmond Bane’s hot shooting kept the Grizzlies in the game as the second-year guard finished the night with 26 points, six rebounds and six blocks. Off the bench, Brandon Clarke scored 20 points, going 6-for-6 on crucial free throws in the fourth quarter, with eight rebounds. Ja Morant notched the first playoff double-double in Grizzlies playoff history with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

D’Angelo Russell led the Timberwolves with 22 points, eight assists and five rebounds, while Anthony Edwards scored 19 points and seven rebounds.

The Timberwolves jumped out to a strong start in the first quarter before Bane led a second-quarter surge, cutting the deficit to 51-44 at halftime. Bane poured in 16 points on 5-for-8 shooting from three, while Patrick Beverly led the Timberwolves with 12 points.

Minnesota stretched their lead to as many as 26 points before the Grizzlies stormed to a 21-0 run, with a Morant cross-court pass to Bane, who sunk the equalizing 3-pointer in the corner. Clarke and the Grizzlies closed out the game with a quick run in the final two minutes to complete the comeback and take the series lead.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will look to extend their series lead on Saturday, April 23 at 9 p.m. CT. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Southeast and listen on ESPN 92.9 FM.