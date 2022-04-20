Postgame Report: Grizzlies even series with dominant Game 2 performance

On the bench production: Our bench was huge for us tonight. So many different contributions. Obviously one of the biggest ones is (Xavier Tillman Sr.). So proud of him staying ready, coming out, making a tremendous impact defensively and offensively. Defensively rolling, offensive rebounding, iso defense, pick-and-roll defense, Brandon (Clarke) doing what he’s doing. Ziaire (Williams) had a great night tonight as well. Tyus (Jones) being a floor general, (De’Anthony Melton) having a good second half. We’re going to need that. I think the biggest thing for our team was just everyone needs to play better, and I thought we got that tonight. Taylor Jenkins

On holding Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russel and Anthony Edwards below their averages: I think number one is just executing our game plan. I’ve been stressing that for two days about going and actually executing, and I thought we did tonight. I thought the communication was great. I mean, you’re not going to stop them. They’re still going to get to their spots on the floor. Can you just make it as hard as possible? I thought our pick-and-roll coverages were executed at a pretty high level. We can always get better there. Our individual defense was really good. Our contest rate was really good. That’s what it really came down to. We knew that if we could go out there and just execute the game plan we had talked about going into Game One. We set that tone. I think both teams kind of paid a price of physicality in the first quarter. Obviously a lot of fouls called. We just had to settle into the game. But, as the game went out, I thought we were just really active, but also disciplined at the same time. Taylor Jenkins

On what it meant to have Jackson Jr. and Melton play well: It’s big time for those guys. So much to what we do defensively, offensively, they impact the game in so many different ways. So, just to see (Jackson Jr.) stay the course, keep putting the work in, I know he got in early foul trouble, but he comes back out and just bounces back, has a huge second half. (Melton), same thing with him. He’s been playing extremely well. I know the sub patterns changed a little bit tonight, but he came in and just continued to make an impact. Taylor Jenkins

On the decision to go to Tillman Sr.: Tons of discussions about our bigs, lineups and depths. Obviously, Steven (Adams) had a tough start to the game with two early fouls, so obviously our sub patterns were completely thrown off. We needed to get another body in there. I knew that at some point (Tillman Sr.) could be a factor in the series. Really proud of him to step in, even in that first quarter. And then, he just played so well. The spark that he brought the team, they just took off from there. First quarter was a competitive first quarter. We had a great second quarter, and I just kind of went with my gut and said, hey, let’s try to continue to ride the momentum, start the second quarter, and continue to manage our big sub pattern as best as possible. Taylor Jenkins

On his process of communicating rotation decisions to players: I’m as direct and honest with the guys as possible, and I think we were very forward at the beginning of the season that anyone can make an impact. Everyone’s got to stay ready when their number’s called. Whatever it is we need to do to win a game, and that’s why (Steven Adams)’s response was, ‘Coach, we won the game. Whatever we’ve got to do to win the game.’ So, super proud of him, super proud of all of our guys when that moment comes. But, you’re just direct with them at the front end, and when you make those decisions, you don’t tiptoe around and you just let them know what’s going on. But, always stay ready. You never know what’s going to happen in the series. It’s still a long series, so guys have got to stay ready. Taylor Jenkins

On how taking more 3-point shots helped open up the floor offensively: It’s a step in the right direction for us, and we’ve got to have the threat of everything on the floor. So, if we just play this style the way we’re moving the ball, the way we’re running the floor. Obviously getting stops helps that. It ignites our offense. You become less predictable. You can still get into the paint, you can get to, hopefully, the free throw line. You’re getting great looks from the outside. We had so many open looks that we missed, but this is exactly what we want. So, we’ll watch the film, show the guys this is our recipe. They keep putting in the work. We trust them to have the green light when they’re open, but this is more of the style that we’ve got to play. Taylor Jenkins

On staying prepared mentally: Surprisingly, it’s not that hard at all, especially with great teammates. On the day-to-day, like in play groups and whatnot, we’re keeping it competitive. My lifts, my workouts and all, I have in mind if somebody goes down, foul trouble, injuries, anything like that, be ready to go. I’m watching the scout as if I’m playing, so it’s not that hard. Xavier Tillman

On this season: It definitely had its ups and downs. I had a period where I caught my flow of making sure I was taking advantage of my workouts and all that good stuff, but then I also had my times where I was kind of like, ‘Man, what’s the use if I’m not going to play?’ But, I was able to lock in, for sure, and get back on track, and do the right things with my diet, with my workouts, and with paying attention to the scouting reports and all that stuff. So, coming into today, I mean, it was just the fruits of my labor, for sure. Xavier Tillman

On the plan of moving into the rotation: A little bit yesterday. There was potential in it, just with the matchups and all that stuff, and seeing if we could find a different solution to limit (Towns) and his effectiveness in the game. Just to be ready, just in case. And then, once we were in foul trouble, I was kind of like, ‘Ok, I’m probably going to get this time.’ Xavier Tillman

On team’s support during the second quarer: It was hype. I was hype, for sure. More so that (Melton) hit the three because that’s my thing. Whenever I get offensive rebounds, I’m looking for somebody to hit the three, because that’s just momentum. But, when everybody ran up to me and whatnot, it was really cool to see all of my teammates hype me up and all that stuff, for sure. Xavier Tillman

On the energy of the game and how it compared to the playoffs last year: I feel like last year’s energy was amazing too. Obviously, that was my first time in the playoffs, but I felt like last year’s was amazing too. I feel like every game so far at home, this crowd has been amazing. Every time we go on a run, they’re erupting. We can’t even hear each other on our calls. We’ve got to do sign language and whatnot to get the calls across. But, this crowd has been amazing. We can’t wait to come back here for sure. Xavier Tillman

On the game plan against Towns: I’m not going to go into crazy detail, but the fact is everybody has tendencies, everybody has things that they like to do, and if we’re letting them get to that in an intense game like a playoff game, we’re not going to win games like that. So, being able to limit those and to make a guy do stuff that he’s not that comfortable doing, and then living with the result if he makes or misses a shot is what we were focused on. Xavier Tillman

On how big of a confidence boost it is for the bench to have a strong game: Huge, especially going to the road, being able to have confidence that the bench is going to be able to produce like we have been. Especially in the first game, the bench played amazing too. So, just keeping that consistency, staying to our routine, staying disciplined with what’s been working, and don’t waiver from that, for sure. Xavier Tillman

On Jaren Jackson Jr.: I was talking to (Dillon Brooks) during the timeout. He just, you could tell, he just shook it off like he looked free again. Jaren is at his best when he’s free, because you can’t guard a guy like that when he’s free. He can handle, he can shoot it, he’s strong. So, you know, when he’s playing tense and he’s thinking about it, you know, he’s kind of guarding himself. But, when he’s free, he’s a matchup problem for anybody… After he started cooking his stuff is when we had that conversation. I just think, maybe it’s when he saw me and then he kind of got confidence, but I don’t know exactly. I wasn’t really talking to him that much, you could just see it. He started to feel more and more comfortable in the second half, for sure. Xavier Tillman

On improving past mistakes: I felt like I did very well. Obviously, there were times where I still passed it late, but they were able to deflect the pass. For the most part, I felt like I did a great job, and my teammates knocked down big time shots. Ja Morant

On the bench’s performance: They did big time for us. Coming in, bringing that same energy with. Allowing us to jump out to comfortable lead and finish the job. A lot of credit goes to those guys. It allows us to not have to play a lot of minutes, because we have so many guys who are capable of making plays and helping us win ball games. Ja Morant

On holding each other accountable: It’s big time. You see how quickly the game changed after that. When we’re all locked in, we’re a very tough team to beat. We click on, pretty much, all cylinders. On the defensive end, it fuels our offense—and that’s where it gets scary. Early on in the game, we got into the bonus really fast. I even had a foul on (Patrick Beverly). I just felt like we had to lock in more in that area. We hold each other accountable. It’s times, where y’all don’t see, my teammates yell at me as well. We take it, because we know it’s all love, and we know that the guys are capable of. You see how quickly Jaren turned it around for us and made some big-time plays. Ja Morant

On Steven Adams: He’s a vet. I feel like our whole team has been saying it for the longest that we’re very unselfish. No matter what is going on, we love to see our teammates’ success. Coach made an adjustment with playing other guys and taking Steve out, but his mood didn’t change at all. He was still engaged. He was still talking to us and encouraging guys. He even was talking to guys when they came off the floor. That’s just big time for us when we don’t have guys who get frustrated with not getting minutes. They’re always staying positive and pushing other guys to be better. Ja Morant

On Tillman in the first half: Big time. He came in and guarded a tough player. Rebounding the ball and making plays for us on the offensive end was a big time push we needed. That’s credit to coach and those guys for staying ready. Coach is always allowing them to have confidence and go out and play their game at all times. (Tillman) is another very unselfish guy, always cheering. Coach called his number tonight and he delivered. Ja Morant

On breaking open in the third quarter: I feel like I balanced very well looking for my shot and making an extra pass. It got us some open looks, and the lead went up from there. Ja Morant

On nearly recording a triple-double: I’m pretty much not a stat watcher, so I didn’t even know I was one rebound shy until right before I came out and my teammates told me I needed one more. I’m all about winning. If I get to win, I can have zeros across the board. As long as we win the game, I’m happy. It was good to get that win. Obviously, if you get a triple-double it’s hard to do it in this league. So, that’s special as well, but the win is the most important thing. We got that. Ja Morant

On his injury during game: I get kneed in the thigh on a ball screen. He stuck his leg out. I’m good. I got kneed in the last game, you see how I came out and played. I’m a warrior, I played on concrete. Ja Morant

On family dancing to during the fourth quarter: Kaari (Morant)? That’s her favorite song. I peek over there, but I already know what they’re doing. I see it in the house all the time coming from the game. It’s crazy to see that Kaari is a big fan of basketball already. Earlier today, she came in and begged my pops to watch our game because she knew I had a game today. It’s just crazy. She’s understanding it so fast and growing up so fast. As far as the “Whoop That Trick” goes, she’s in the suite with my mom and you know how that goes. Kids are smart. Can’t say too much around her right now. Ja Morant

On setting the tone in the first quarter: When we dial in and follow the game plan, it just helps us. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On Tillman giving the team a boost: Wild X appeared and got us going. He’s doing what he does. I’ve seen him put in a ton of work, so I wasn’t shocked by any of it. It helped everybody out. You’ve got to be ready when you’re called upon. Credit to him for being ready. He’s always ready. That definitely helped for sure. He came back in through the second punch, through the third. It was good. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On being an integral part of the win as a rookie: Just taking one play at a time. Not getting too high or too low. Listening to all the guys giving me stuff to watch out for. The coaching is giving me confidence. Just going out there and playing my game. Trusting all the work I put in and most importantly, trying to do whatever it takes to get the win. Ziaire Williams

On holding each other accountable: We’re always talking to each other. That’s how it goes. We’re going to say whatever has to be said in the moment to get us going. Ja and I have been playing with each other for a while now. So, we pretty much know how this goes. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On team chemistry: It just opens it up. It helps a lot for sure. When Melton is going, and everybody is going. It definitely opens it up. You can drive more if you hit threes. You want to take more. (Taylor) Jenkins, that’s Coach of the Year right there. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On what will be taken from this game: I take the good things. Same thing we did for Game One really. There were good things in Game One too. Just take the good things from Game Two and replicate it. You’re going to go on the road now, so you’ve got to have each other’s back. They’re going to bring energy. It’s going to be a playoff environment. So, you’ve just got to bring that energy, withstand runs, make your own runs. Just keep going. Jaren Jackson Jr.