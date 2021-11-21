Postgame Report: Grizzlies lose to Timberwolves 138-95

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Edwards shot 5-for-5 from 3-point range for 16 first quarter points to give the Timberwolves the early advantage. Key Run of the Night The Timberwolves jumped out to an early 40-23 lead using Edwards’ hot start offensively.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 138-95 at Target Center.

D'Angelo Russell led the Timberwolves with 28 points, five assists and four rebounds while Karl-Anthony Towns scored 21 points with four rebounds. Anthony Edwards added 23 points and two assists.

Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 21 points and five rebounds while Tyus Jones tallied 16 points, two rebounds and two assists off the bench.

Russell added nine points in the second quarter, helping the Timberwolves build a 72-43 lead at halftime. Edwards totaled 21 points in the first half while Bane led the Grizzlies with 14 points and four rebounds.

Russell and Towns combined for 29 points in the third quarter as the Timberwolves stretched the lead to 113-71 with one quarter to play. The Timberwolves lead wire-to-wire, dropping Memphis to 8-8 on the season.

Next Game

The Grizzlies travel to Salt Lake City to face the Utah Jazz on Monday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m.

Team Quotes On team’s overall performance... Yeah, they punked us tonight and preseason’s probably one of the least competitive games we’ve ever had. It’s completely unacceptable. You know, you’ve gotta give them a lot of credit. Obviously, you know, we’ve had a lot of success against this team. Recent success. You know, we didn’t take that to heart to say what we can control every single day but one of the least competitive games I’ve ever seen the Grizzlies play in three years. Taylor Jenkins On team’s ability to come back from a big loss... Yeah, I’ve got the utmost faith in this group. I mean, you know, they’ve just gotta, I use the word consistency, but you know, we’ve gotta have that fight every single day. Luckily, we’ve been able to bounc back in the past. You know this hopefully is a, you know I don’t want to say wakeup call. I’ve said that before and all that stuff, but I’ve got tons of faith in the resiliency of this team, their ability to stay together and compete. But you there have been times this year when we haven’t had that. This was more the competitive edge. The other nights we didn’t have the offensive juice, but even despite, you know I know we struggled offensively, we didn’t have any fight defensively and they took full advantage of it tonight. Taylor Jenkins On his message to his team after tonight’s loss... Turn the page. That’s all. Ja Morant On next steps for defense... Play more physical, more energy. Get stops on the defensive end. Ja Morant On preventing leads from becoming to large... I’m not a shot hunter, but I guess I should’ve done that tonight in certain situations. Played better defensively, more energy. Pretty much, you know, what we have to do. Ja Morant On tonight’s loss and preparing for Monday... No question. I mean, it’s a long season. Um obviously it stings and it hurts, but you know I feel like we do a good job of you know flushing wins, flushing losses, moving on to the next game. So yeah, I think we’ll be prepared for obviously a good team in Utah coming up on Monday. Desmond Bane On reflecting on tonight’s loss and moving forward... No question. I mean obviously you gotta watch the film and you gotta look yourself in the mirror, especially after performances like this, and look and see what team do we wanna be. You know, we’ve had flashes where we beat the top tier teams in the league and then we lost big, big leads and lost big games by large amounts of points. You know it’s early in the season, but we can’t keep sayin’ that. I feel like we’re 16 games in or whatever and we’ve been sayin’ that over and over it’s early. Trying to find our groove, people in and out, whatever the case may be, but we’re trying to get to the playoffs so I think we need to dial in. I mean, I think we’ve done a pretty good job. Had our lapses here and there, but you know, we’ve still got a lot of games in the season. Desmond Bane