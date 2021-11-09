Postgame Report: Grizzlies explode in fourth quarter, defeat Timberwolves in overtime

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies shot 12-for-24 (50%) from the field during their fourth quarter comeback… The Timberwolves shot 31.8% in the fourth quarter after shooting 48.5% in the first three quarters… The Grizzlies’ defense held the Timberwolves to 1-for-7 shooting in overtime. Key Run of the Night Morant tied the game on a monstrous two-handed slam with 56.3 seconds left in regulation and followed up with a pull-up three over Karl-Anthony Towns to give the Grizzlies the lead at 111-108. With D’Angelo Russell driving to the basket looking for the go-ahead layup, Jaren Jackson Jr. stopped him with an all-important block to cap a 27-8 run. De’Anthony Melton and Brandon Clarke both made clutch plays around the rim in overtime to complete the comeback victory for the Grizzlies.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies overcame a 16-point deficit in overtime to earn a 125-118 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night at FedExForum.

Ja Morant scored 14 of his game-high 33 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to go with six rebounds and eight assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. also delivered late on both ends of the floor, finishing with 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. De’Anthony Melton notched 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field while Brandon Clarke played a pivotal role with season highs of 20 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

D’Angelo Russell gave the Timberwolves a season-high 30 points with five rebounds and seven assists while Karl-Anthony Towns registered a double-double with 25 points and 13 rebounds. Anthony Edwards scored 27 points with five rebounds and three steals for the Timberwolves, which dropped its fifth consecutive game.

Minnesota led 102-86 with 7:30 left in the fourth quarter before the Grizzlies went on a 20-4 run – which included some of Morant’s signature late-game heroics – to take a three-point lead with 1.1 seconds on the clock. However, that was enough time for Towns to bank in a long-range 3-pointer as time expired to send the game into overtime.

The Grizzlies outscored the Timberwolves 12-5 in the extra period with Clarke contributing two offensive boards and four second chance points to keep Memphis ahead after Jackson Jr. picked up a sixth foul.

Kyle Anderson had 12 points, a season-best tying nine rebounds and a season-high seven assists in 29 minutes to help Memphis’ bench outscore Minnesota’s reserves 43-16.

The Timberwolves grabbed an early double-digit lead with a 19-7 run in the first quarter until the Grizzlies stormed back with a 22-7 run to keep the score tied 34-34 after 12 minutes. Morant put together 11 points, five assists and four rebounds while Russell notched 11 points, three rebounds and two assists in the first quarter.

The Grizzlies reserves came out strong in the second quarter before the Timberwolves answered with a 15-6 run to keep the score tight. Clarke doubled his previous season high in scoring with 12 points in the first half alone to help Memphis take a 58-54 lead at the break.

The teams traded runs back and forth in the third quarter, but it was a 27-8 run led by Russell that gave the Timberwolves a 11-point advantage with one quarter to play. The Timberwolves had the game in hand throughout the fourth quarter until Morant tied the game with a monstrous two-handed slam with 56.3 seconds left and came back with a pull up three over Towns to give the Grizzlies the lead. With Russell driving to the basket looking for the go-ahead layup, Jackson Jr. rose for an all-important block to preserve the lead.

Memphis shot 50% from the field while holding Minnesota to 42.3%, including 27.6% in the fourth quarter and overtime combined (8-29 FG). The Timberwolves remained winless this season when outshot by their opponent.

The Grizzlies earned their seventh straight win over the Timberwolves, their longest active winning streak over a single opponent, and pulled even in the overall head-to-head series, 49-49.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. CT at FedExForum. Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports South or tune-in to 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Notables

The Memphis Grizzlies returned to FedExForum for a three-game home stand starting Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Grizzlies will host the Charlotte Hornets on Nov. 10 and Phoenix Suns on Nov. 12 to end a span of six-of-seven at home. The Grizzlies are now 4-1 in FedExForum.

Memphis trailed by 16 points (102-86) with 7:30 left in the fourth quarter. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the last team to come from at least 16 points down with 7:30 or less remaining in the fourth quarter to win in regulation or overtime was on March 26, 2021 when Minnesota came from 16 down to defeat the Houston Rockets 107-101. The last time the Grizzlies came from at least 16 behind in that time frame to win was Jan. 6, 2017 at Golden State.

The Grizzlies’ bench outscored the Timberwolves’ bench 43-16, including 32 combined points from Kyle Anderson and Brandon Clarke . The second unit for Memphis shot 61% from the field and 43% from 3-point range.

and . The second unit for Memphis shot 61% from the field and 43% from 3-point range. The Grizzlies tied their season high with 28 assists. They also out-rebounded the Timberwolves bench 28-12.

Minnesota has now lost five-straight games after starting the season 3-1.

The Timberwolves tied a current season-high with 17 3-pointers.

Player Notables

Ja Morant continued his late-game heroics, capping off a fourth quarter run with a two-handed slam and a pull-up 3-pointer in the final minute of the game to retake the lead. Morant poured in 14 points in the final quarter and overtime, finishing with 33 points, eight assists and six rebounds on 10-of-24 shooting. Morant now ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 5.3 points per game in “clutch time.”

continued his late-game heroics, capping off a fourth quarter run with a two-handed slam and a pull-up 3-pointer in the final minute of the game to retake the lead. Morant poured in 14 points in the final quarter and overtime, finishing with 33 points, eight assists and six rebounds on 10-of-24 shooting. Morant now ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 5.3 points per game in “clutch time.” Jaren Jackson Jr. delivered late on both ends of the floor, finishing with 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, including a denial of a go-ahead layup from D’Angelo Russell at the end of regulation.

delivered late on both ends of the floor, finishing with 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, including a denial of a go-ahead layup from at the end of regulation. De’Anthony Melton notched 19 points, three rebounds and three assists on 7-for-12 shooting from the field.

notched 19 points, three rebounds and three assists on 7-for-12 shooting from the field. Brandon Clarke played a pivotal role with a season-high 20 points and nine rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench.

played a pivotal role with a season-high 20 points and nine rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench. D’Angelo Russell totaled a season-high 30 points with seven assists and five rebounds while Karl-Anthony Towns notched a double-double with 25 points and 13 rebounds.