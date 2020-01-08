Postgame Report: Grizzlies extend winning streak to three games following largest comeback of the season

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Trailing by two points (84-82) entering the fourth quarter, Memphis outscored Minnesota 37-28 in the final frame, shooting 57.7 percent from the field (15-26 FG) and 50.0 percent from three-point range (4-8 3P) while outrebounding the Timberwolves 13-5. Jaren Jackson Jr. (11 points), Ja Morant (10 points) and Dillon Brooks (10 points) all scored in double figures in the fourth quarter. Key Run of the Night Memphis used a 14-3 run to erase a five-point deficit and go up 106-100 with 3:28 remaining in the fourth quarter. Minnesota would pull within one point (113-112) with 1:06 left before Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. made back-to-back baskets to seal the win.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies extended their winning streak to three games as they knocked off the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-112 on Tuesday night inside FedExForum. The Grizzlies used big nights from their young core to erase a 14-point deficit, marking their largest comeback victory of the season.

The Grizzlies got off to a sluggish start as they fell behind 17-10 early on following a 13-4 run from the Timberwolves. Minnesota would get off to a strong start shooting the ball as they grabbed a 32-27 lead after one quarter of play. The Timberwolves stretched their lead to as many as 14 points (55-41) with 4:35 remaining in the first half following 13 early points from Jarrett Culver. The Grizzlies re-inserted Ja Morant into the game with 2:53 remaining in the second quarter and would subsequently finish the quarter on a 10-1 run to trim the ‘Wolves lead to 56-51 at the break.

Memphis would use a 14-4 run to grab their first lead of the game since the 8:27 mark of the first quarter, as Ja Morant connected on an acrobatic finger-roll layup to give the Grizzlies an 86-84 lead with 9:50 to play in the fourth. However, Minnesota would quickly strike right back as they used a 10-0 run to stretch their lead back to eight points at 94-86 with 8:23 to go. Memphis would then respond with a 22-8 run to take command of the game at 108-102 with 2:55 to play following a floater in the lane from Ja Morant.

The Grizzlies would never trail again as they outscored the ‘Wolves 37-28 in the fourth quarter to earn the seven-point victory. Memphis has now scored 110 or more points in nine consecutive games, marking the longest streak in franchise history and the longest active streak in the NBA. Memphis outshot the Timberwolves 51.7 percent (46-89 FG, 8-28 3P) to 44.4 percent (40-90 FG, 15-47 3P) on the night.

Dillon Brooks led the way for the Grizzlies as he totaled 28 points (11-20 FG, 2-4 3P) to go with three rebounds and one steal. The Grizzlies moved to 10-0 on the season when Brooks scores 20-or-more points. Jaren Jackson Jr. totaled 21 points (7-15 FG, 4-10 3P) while adding seven rebounds and three blocks. Jackson has now made multiple three-pointers in 10 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in Grizzlies franchise history (record: Mike Miller, 13 straight from Dec. 13, 2006-Jan. 5, 2007). Ja Morant tallied 25 points (12-18 FG), seven assists and four rebounds on the night as the Grizzlies improved to 16-22 on the year.

Jarrett Culver had a career night for the Timberwolves as he totaled a season-high 24 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3P) to go with five rebounds and two steals. Jeff Teague had a bench-high 18 points, six assists and two steals in 29 minutes. Robert Covington chipped in 17 points, six rebounds and two assists for Minnesota. Andrew Wiggins totaled 15 points, four rebounds and two assists as Minnesota dropped to 14-22 on the season.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will continue their six game home stand as they host the San Antonio Spurs inside FedExForum on Friday, January 10 at 7 p.m. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On the game: What a game, obviously a great comeback win for us. Didn’t start off with the edge that we needed to [have], which we had seen the last couple of games. Defense wasn’t there pretty much in the first half, maybe even until the start of the second half, but we just found a way, picked it up. To end up with 12 steals, six blocked shots, obviously Jae [Crowder] set the tone for us with five steals. JJ [Jaren Jackson Jr.] continuing to block shots, three blocks. You go down the whole roster: starters, guys off the bench, [all with] three, four-plus rebounds. Obviously we started making some shots in that second half. I told the guys, ‘You know, they’re playing great in the first half, we just didn’t have it in the first half, we’re down five – we’ve got to pick up our urgency, pick up our aggressiveness on the defensive end.’ They’re hitting some good shots, they’re hitting some tough shots. Found a way to just get some more impactful plays on the defensive end. Just a huge run there in the fourth quarter. Obviously winning the third quarter was huge, being [that we were] down at halftime. One of our better come-from-behind wins this season. We talked about before the game [about] getting back in front of our home fans, about how the building was rocking in that fourth quarter. It wasn’t just the made shots. When JJ hit that big three[-pointer], the crowd erupts, they call timeout. But you could just sense our crowd just continue to stay behind us all game, especially when we were getting some big stops. Didn’t have the edge for the beginning, but credit to these guys to keep fighting. The Timberwolves gave us a heck of a game for 48 minutes, came down to the wire. Proud of the execution in that fourth quarter against some different coverages. Ja [Morant] with some big plays, JJ with some big plays, other guys with some big plays, really stepping up as well. Taylor Jenkins On Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. taking the game into their hands in the fourth quarter: It’s huge. That’s a credit to them, it’s a credit to the whole team. They’ve embraced that mentality of it being a 48-minute game. The first 24-plus [minutes] weren’t really that great for us, not just collectively but individually for some. JJ [Jaren Jackson Jr.] wasn’t hitting many shots, but his teammates kept finding him, Ja [Morant] kept finding him, other guys kept finding him. Defensively, we changed coverages. We started switching everything. The communication was awesome – it wasn’t there in the first half, but it was there in the second half. To have those individuals, the entire team just continue to grind through it, get back to what we’ve been doing recently – you know, ‘What are our habits? What’s that edge? What’s that mentality? How do we do that? What are the little things that you can control?’ That’s very impressive." Taylor Jenkins On getting a win after a long road trip: Me being in the league this long, I’ve realized that when you come off a west coast road trip like that, usually, probably 75%-80% of the time you lose that game. That’s a tough game to play, the first one back home, fresh off a road trip. We dug in deep and found a way and got a win today on our home court. Jae Crowder On beating Minnesota: It speaks volumes to our growth. I think we’ve done a good job of growing each and every game—win, lose or draw. We’re doing a good job of watching film, trying to get better, trying to make the right plays on both end of the court. I think all our guys are on the same page more times than not when we’re on the court and that’s a sign of a good team, a good team growing and trying to do the right thing. Jae Crowder On what was discussed at halftime: Something we had to do, we had to lock in and make sure we went out in the second half, brought some more energy. Like Jae [Crowder] started back for us, layups, got us going a little bit. We had to ramp it up even more, get some stops to be able to come out with a win. Ja Morant On defeating Minnesota three times this season: Trying to stay consistent, honestly. Going into every game the same way. We got to see them twice earlier so we know the players on the team, the scout, but we still have to lock in. It’s hard to sweep a team in the NBA. We were just trying to come locked in and go out and compete and try to come up with a win. Ja Morant

Player Notes

Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 28 points (11-20 FG, 2-4 3P) to go with three rebounds and a steal. Memphis is now 10-0 on the season when Brooks scored 20-or-more points. During the three game sweep of Minnesota this season, Brooks averaged 28.3 points while shooting 53.7 percent from the floor and 68.8 percent from deep.

led the Grizzlies with 28 points (11-20 FG, 2-4 3P) to go with three rebounds and a steal. Memphis is now 10-0 on the season when Brooks scored 20-or-more points. During the three game sweep of Minnesota this season, Brooks averaged 28.3 points while shooting 53.7 percent from the floor and 68.8 percent from deep. Jaren Jackson Jr. totaled 21 points (7-15 FG, 4-10 3P) while adding seven rebounds and three blocks. Jackson Jr. is the first player in NBA history with at least three three-pointers made and three blocks in three consecutive games (confirmed by the Elias Sports Bureau).

totaled 21 points (7-15 FG, 4-10 3P) while adding seven rebounds and three blocks. Jackson Jr. is the first player in NBA history with at least three three-pointers made and three blocks in three consecutive games (confirmed by the Elias Sports Bureau). Jackson has now made multiple three-pointers in 10 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in Grizzlies franchise history (record: Mike Miller , 13 straight from Dec. 13, 2006-Jan. 5, 2007).

, 13 straight from Dec. 13, 2006-Jan. 5, 2007). Ja Morant tallied 25 points (12-18 FG), seven assists and four rebounds. This marked Morant’s 15th game with at least 20 points and five assists (tied for seventh-most in the Western Conference).

tallied 25 points (12-18 FG), seven assists and four rebounds. This marked Morant’s 15th game with at least 20 points and five assists (tied for seventh-most in the Western Conference). Jae Crowder totaled 14 points, eight rebounds and a career-high tying five steals. Crowder tied the most steals from any Grizzlies player this season (other: Ja Morant on Nov. 23 vs. LA Lakers).

totaled 14 points, eight rebounds and a career-high tying five steals. Crowder tied the most steals from any Grizzlies player this season (other: on Nov. 23 vs. LA Lakers). De’Anthony Melton added six points, four rebounds and an assist off the bench for Memphis. Melton now has a +76 plus-minus in 132 minutes over his last seven games, including a +24 in 21 minutes in tonight’s win over the Timberwolves.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.