Postgame Report: Timberwolves Thrive in the Third Quarter to Top Grizzlies, 112-99

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies got cold after halftime, going 19-for-50 (.380) from the floor in the second half, including just 4-of-18 (.222) three-pointers. The Timberwolves made 22-of-37 (.595) shots in the second half, and connected on half of their threes (8-16 3P). Key Run of the Night Minnesota kicked off the second half with a 19-4 run over the first 5:18 of the third period to jump out to a 68-54 lead. The Timberwolves would lead by double-digits the rest of the way.

The Minnesota Timberwolves outscored the Memphis Grizzlies 35-18 in the third quarter as they went on to win, 112-99, on Saturday night in FedExForum. The Grizzlies dropped to 29-44 on the season and 19-18 at home, snapping a four-game winning streak at home. The Timberwolves improved to 33-40 on the year and are now 10-29 on the road.

The third quarter proved to be the difference-maker in the game. Memphis couldn’t manufacture much offense coming out of halftime, missing nine of their first 11 shots while Minnesota opened the third quarter with a 19-4 run. The Timberwolves went on to shoot a sterling 13-for-19 (4-9 3P) from the floor in the period, while Memphis only managed to make 1-of-9 (.111) threes, and shot 8-for-24 (.333) overall in the third. Wiggins converted an and-one with 1.7 seconds left in the third to push the Timberwolves’ lead to 84-68 heading into the fourth quarter. Memphis would fight in the fourth quarter, but the deficit from the prior period proved to be too much. The Timberwolves made 9-of-18 (4-7 3P) shots in the final frame to lead by double-digits for the entire quarter.

Mike Conley led Memphis with 23 points. Conley has now scored at least 20 points in his last seven games, marking the longest streak of his career and the longest for the Grizzlies since Zach Randolph had a seven-game streak from Dec. 27, 2010 – Jan. 8, 2011. Conley is averaging 28.5 points during his scoring streak. Jonas Valanciunas recorded his third consecutive double-double, finishing with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Valanciunas is averaging 24.5 points and 15.2 boards over his last four games. Delon Wright added 12 points and a team-high six assists off the bench.

The Grizzlies finished shooting 36-for-96 (.375) from the floor, the fourth-lowest field goal percentage this season, and were just 10-for-33 (.303) from three-point range. The Timberwolves shot 40-for-83 (.482) overall in the game, and made almost half their threes by going 12-for-26 (.462). Memphis pulled down a 20 offensive rebounds to score 23 second chance points (both season-highs) throughout the game, but Minnesota wasn’t far behind, turning 13 offensive boards into 19 extra chance points. Both teams scored 46 points in the paint apiece, but the Grizzlies needed 12 more attempts in the lane to get there, finishing 23-for-55 (.418) in the paint while the Timberwolves shot 23-for-43 (.534)

All five starters scored in double figures for the Timberwolves, with Karl-Anthony Towns leading the way by turning in 33 points and 23 rebounds (both game-highs). Towns now has 49th double-double on the year, and has seven games this season with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds, the second-most in the NBA this season behind Andre Drummond (11 games). Andrew Wiggins added 22 points, giving him his 23rd 20-point performance of the season. Rookie Josh Okogie chipped in with 17 points and six boards, while Dario Saric finished with 11 points and three assists.

The Grizzlies will close out the season series with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, March 25 at 7:00 p.m. CT in FedExForum. Come out to the game, tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

On the game: I think fatigue caught up with us after last night’s game. The guys competed but we couldn’t find that spark. We were flat. We were able to hang around in the first half but the third quarter they were able to make a push and we weren’t able to find our legs to battle back or find our legs to compete. You look at what we did last night and the way we battled, then you hop on a plane and get home at two in the morning. You have a team that’s fresh sitting here waiting for you. We did bring it and we did try, but tonight was a case of that. J.B. Bickerstaff On Joakim Noah’s health: We’ll have to wait and see. The doctors will take a look at him tonight and get some images and we’ll see what happens from there. J.B. Bickerstaff On the game: We just came out a little flat today, that’s all. We’ve got to just let this one go and get prepared for the next one. Ivan Rabb On the upcoming game against the Oklahoma City Thunder: They’re a well-coached team. They have a lot of experience and a lot of good players. So, it’s just a matter of going out there and competing hard. We’ll listen to everything that Coach says in the game plan and just come out ready to play. We’ve just got to come out with more energy for the next one. Ivan Rabb On Mike Conley not breaking the Grizzlies scoring record yet: He’ll get it next game for sure, so it’s all good. Ivan Rabb On whether fatigue was a factor in the loss tonight: We’re not looking for excuses, but yeah, that caught up on us. That was the toughest part. I started the game pretty good. We started the game pretty good. We were good on defense in the first quarter and second quarter, but then we just collapsed. I don’t know if it was lack of concentration, lack of energy or what it was. We just collapsed. Jonas Valanciunas On how he has transformed the Grizzlies rebounding: It’s my job. It’s my job to rebound and it’s my job to clean up the boards after the defense. That’s the end of the defense – to get a rebound. We’re trying to get better with that. We’ve been struggling with that. Not just me, but us of all. We’re just trying to wrap it up and get those defensive boards. Jonas Valanciunas

recorded his third consecutive double-double, finishing with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Valanciunas is averaging 24.5 points and 15.2 boards over his last four games. Delon Wright added 12 points and a team-high six assists off the bench. Wright has now scored in double-digits in seven of his last nine games.

